Trade Setup for July 13: Weekly expiry may add to Nifty 50's volatility with TCS, HCLTech result reaction

More than TCS, the stock to watch out for on Thursday would be HCLTech, which would react to its quarterly results. The company had a big miss on revenue and margin in the June quarter but maintained its full-year guidance.

The Nifty 50 is witnessing pressure at higher levels, no two ways about it. The index crossed the 19,500 mark in opening trade but never saw those levels after that through the day. After witnessing selling pressure in the final 30 minutes of trade, the index ended below the 19,400 mark in what was only its sixth session of declines over the last month.

Share Market Live NSE

If one has to take some positives out of this, the Nifty 50 has consistently defended and found support within the 19,350 - 19,300 zone. That's the 223-point range the index has traded within over the last seven sessions - 19,300 to 19,523. Thursday may end up being volatile for the indices as it will be the weekly options expiry of the Nifty 50 contracts.

The index will also see reaction to results from two constituents - TCS, which had a slow quarter on expected lines, and HCLTech, which had a big miss on the margin front but maintained its full-year guidance.