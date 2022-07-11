Trade setup for July 12: More upside on the cards for Nifty50 as long as it holds 16,100

Indian equity benchmarks halted a three-day winning run on Monday amid selling pressure in IT shares, after Tata Consultancy Services ' quarterly performance fell short of Street estimates. Investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

long bull candle on the daily chart in a positive sign, signalling a lack of selling participation key resistance in the 16,200-16,300 zone , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He believes the short-term uptrend in the Nifty remains intact.

More upside as long as 16,100 holds

The market is likely to continue with rangebound activity in the near future, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. He sees sacrosanct support for traders at 16,100 and an immediate hurdle at 16,300.

"As long as the 50-scrip index keeps above 16,100, the uptrend wave is likely to continue till 16,300-16,350. Below that level, it could slip up to 16,050," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the July 12 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices began the week in the red amid concerns of weaker quarterly earnings due to the impact of surging inflation. The S&P 500 was down 1.1 percent at the last count. The Dow Jones was down 0.5 percent and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 1.9 percent.

European markets dropped amid concerns over an energy supply crunch, as fresh COVID-19 cases in China and the discovery of a new coronavirus variant dented commodity-linked stocks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.5 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view the current halt on the Street is temporary before a further upmove in the near term.

"The current range movement within 16,100-16,250 levels is likely to extend in the next session. A sustainable move above 16,300 could be viewed as strengthening of upside momentum," he said.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 is more than five percent below its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 16,074.0 34,730.8 10 15,938.7 34,147.2 20 15,747.8 33,638.9 50 16,083.6 34,268.5 100 16,596.2 35,277.1 200 17,115.9 36,518.8

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, has identified the following levels to watch out for:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,000 16,300 Nifty Bank 35,100 35,800

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,600, with 1.1 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,500, with one lakh contracts, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with 1.1 lakh contracts, and 16,100, with more than 96,000.

This suggests a strong hurdle at 16,500 and immediate support at 16,100.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change INTELLECT 822,000 695.25 4.09% 24.54% NAM-INDIA 2,737,600 293.85 2.94% 13.91% GRANULES 8,244,000 295.8 5.89% 9.73% COROMANDEL 1,327,200 989.55 2.10% 9.60% EXIDEIND 18,860,400 152.25 4.60% 9.12%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change MFSL 1,552,850 830.9 -1.38% -8.04% POWERGRID 55,287,900 217.55 -0.62% -4.91% HDFCAMC 2,626,500 1,953 -0.33% -4.59% BSOFT 3,721,900 329.85 -2.15% -4.51% PAGEIND 108,735 43,454.65 -0.64% -3.48%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change BANDHANBNK 30,166,200 274.7 0.96% -6.43% AARTIIND 3,185,800 743.25 2.52% -5.63% ONGC 81,935,700 125.7 3.08% -4.60% NBCC 19,275,000 30.9 0.32% -4.51% IPCALAB 827,450 982 0.10% -3.85%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change TCS 11,889,900 3,114.45 -4.76% 16.14% BHARTIARTL 46,568,050 661.75 -4.72% 10.86% HCLTECH 14,609,700 929.25 -4.92% 10.19% RAIN 7,546,000 152.35 -1.17% 7.33% BPCL 11,782,800 317.2 -2.79% 6.34%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 12 stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone:

ABB FLUOROCHEM SIEMENS ATGL ITC SUMICHEM COROMANDEL KSB TIINDIA EICHERMOT PHOENIXLTD VBL

52-week lows