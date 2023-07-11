Trade Setup for July 12: 19,500 remains a barrier for the Nifty 50 ahead of TCS, HCLTech earnings

The Nifty Bank index continues to underperform and after trading for most parts of Tuesday's session above the 45,000 mark, it could not sustain above the same.

The Nifty 50 has now gained in 10 out of the last 11 trading sessions. Tuesday turned out to be another productive day for the markets. However, the 19,500 mark continues to remain a barrier for the Nifty 50. The index has crossed that mark in three out of the last four trading sessions, but failed to close above it on all three instances.

June quarter earnings begin on Wednesday for the Nifty 50 constituents, starting with TCS and HCLTech. You can read what the street is anticipating for TCS and for HCLTech in their respective previews. Stocks that would also be in focus are those impact by the GST rate revisions. Delta Corp in particular, followed by Nazara Technologies and PVR-INOX among others.

"On the intraday charts, the Nifty 50 has formed a double top, which is indicating temporary weakness," said Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. For day traders, a sustained move above 19,500 will take the index to 19,600 - 19,625, while a break below 19,380 will drag the index towards 19,300 - 19,250, he added.

"“I had projected levels of around 19,500 and the markets are responding to that resistance. However the bullish structure for the Nifty is incomplete, it needs to make one more higher high," Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com said.

"The pullback that we saw to 19,303 is too shallow to be a complete short term correction. So the market needs to at least pullback somewhere closer to 19,100 for it to resemble an extreme short term correction. The short term is still bullish, we are still looking for higher highs and projecting levels of 19,750-19,900. However it would be ideal for markets to drop to 19,100," he added.

The Nifty Bank index continues to underperform and after trading for most parts of Tuesday's session above the 45,000 mark, it could not sustain above the same. The banking index has lost nearly 600 points over the last three trading sessions and has declined in four out of the last five sessions.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities said that the Nifty Bank is facing strong resistance at the 45,200 mark which it is finding difficult to surpass. Currently, the index is at a crucial support level of 44,800 - 44,750, below which, it can slip further towards the 20-Day Moving Average range of 44,500 - 44,000. He continues to advise traders to utilise both upside and the downside momentum in the range.

Defence stocks were the flavour on Tuesday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France. Mazagon Dock emerged as the best performer among its peers, ending 10 percent higher, while others like Cochin Shipyard, Bharat Dynamics, Garden Reach gained anywhere between 5-10 percent. In fact, Mazagon Dock has added nearly Rs 6,000 crore to its market capitalisation over the last three trading sessions.

"Valuations in the short term, I think definitely are looking a little more costly, but otherwise, if you look at the longer trajectory from here, I think very good upsides are possible in these stocks," Amit Gupta of ICICI Securities PMS said.

"When I look at Bharat Electronics for example, the stock I think our target is going beyond Rs 150 it has reached to Rs 125-127 levels right now, Hindustan Aeronautics, you are already seeing the stock split is being announced so I think before that they are maybe some momentum but after that there may be some consolidation also possible in the stock," he added.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Lets look at the stocks that added fresh long positions on Tuesday, meaning an increase in price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change IndiaMART 5.51% 26.94% Polycab 6.29% 18.11% Tata Communications 6.92% 13.05% ABB India 2.85% 8.28% Bharat Electronics 3.64% 7.76%

Lets look at the stocks that saw fresh short positions on Tuesday, meaning a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change PI Industries -0.24% 11.82% HCLTech -0.82% 10.92% Deepak Nitrite -2.81% 10.66% Atul -2.44% 10.22% Bandhan Bank -2.92% 9.74%

Some stocks also saw short covering on Tuesday, meaning an increase in price but decrease in Open Interest: