Trade Setup for July 12: 19,500 remains a barrier for the Nifty 50 ahead of TCS, HCLTech earnings

The Nifty Bank index continues to underperform and after trading for most parts of Tuesday's session above the 45,000 mark, it could not sustain above the same.

The Nifty 50 has now gained in 10 out of the last 11 trading sessions. Tuesday turned out to be another productive day for the markets. However, the 19,500 mark continues to remain a barrier for the Nifty 50. The index has crossed that mark in three out of the last four trading sessions, but failed to close above it on all three instances.

June quarter earnings begin on Wednesday for the Nifty 50 constituents, starting with TCS and HCLTech. You can read what the street is anticipating for TCS and for HCLTech in their respective previews. Stocks that would also be in focus are those impact by the GST rate revisions. Delta Corp in particular, followed by Nazara Technologies and PVR-INOX among others.

"On the intraday charts, the Nifty 50 has formed a double top, which is indicating temporary weakness," said Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. For day traders, a sustained move above 19,500 will take the index to 19,600 - 19,625, while a break below 19,380 will drag the index towards 19,300 - 19,250, he added.