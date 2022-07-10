Trade setup for July 11: The bulls may take Nifty50 towards 16,500 in the near term

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a third straight day on Friday to clock fresh one-month peaks, led by financial, FMCG and IT shares.

Investors await more of corporate financial results for domestic cues after TCS — India's largest software services exporter — kicked off the earnings season last week.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

small negative candle at the highs on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow, suggesting the continuation of upside momentum in the market , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"If the 50-scrip manages to stay above 16,200 and moves up in the next 1-2 sessions, it could mean an important trend reversal on the upside," he said.

Nifty50 poised to cross 16,430

The short-term structure appears to be bullish and the way the broader market behaved towards the fag-end of the last week, it certainly augurs well for the bulls, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com.

He expects strong support at 16,000-15,900 levels this week and key resistance in the 16,350-16430 zone.

"If global markets support, we may even go beyond 16,430, which will trigger the next leg of a rally. Until then, although we remain sanguine, by no means one should become complacent. It’s better to adopt a ‘one step at a time’ strategy and look to book timely profits wherever necessary as far as momentum trades are concerned," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the July 11 session:

Global markets

Wall Street ended finished a volatile session mixed on Friday as investors tried to comprehend how a robust jobs report would influence the the Fed and its plans to aggressively hike COVID-era interest rates. The S&P 500 declined 0.1 percent and the Dow Jones 0.2 percent, though the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite managed a gain of 0.1 percent.

European shares rose, with the Stoxx 600 rising 0.5 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty50's short-term trend remains positive .

"The index has sustained above the crucial hurdle of 16,170, which indicates the possibility of a move towards 16,500 this week, with immediate support around 16,150-16,100 levels," he said.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 has trimmed the gap from its long-term simple moving average to five percent from seven percent.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 15,997.9 34,425.1 10 15,900.3 33,981.3 20 15,725.7 33,535.7 50 16,101.3 34,280.9 100 16,602.5 35,291.5 200 17,122.6 36,527.7

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, has identified the following levels to watch out for:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,000 16,350 Nifty Bank 34,700 35,800

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,900, with more than 79,000 contracts, and the next highest at 16,500, with almost 78,000, according to exchange data.

The maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with nearly 90,000 contracts, and 16,200, with more than 79,000.

This suggests a strong hurdle at 16,500 and a strong cushion at 16,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IPCALAB 729,300 987.5 3.22% 13.46% TATACHEM 5,065,000 838.5 1.90% 8.81% INTELLECT 764,250 668.6 0.54% 7.56% M&MFIN 25,100,000 193.05 3.85% 5.86% DELTACORP 15,219,100 179.7 2.89% 5.67%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) NATIONALUM 60,728,250 74 -0.80% -6.75% NBCC 20,430,000 30.85 -3.44% -5.65% WHIRLPOOL 535,150 1,652.50 -0.12% -5.62% HINDALCO 42,785,000 356.95 -1.50% -5.31% INDIAMART 315,300 3,922.15 -0.04% -4.19%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HDFCAMC 2,830,500 1,960 2.55% -7.21% CHAMBLFERT 3,795,000 299.45 2.17% -7.00% APOLLOTYRE 14,203,000 202.75 2.35% -6.60% COROMANDEL 1,414,000 970.35 0.28% -6.14% JUBLFOOD 9,547,500 578 1.02% -5.90%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TORNTPHARM 996,000 1,471.05 -0.45% 89.36% NAVINFLUOR 374,850 3,792.90 -0.04% 6.78% CUMMINSIND 1,978,200 1,116.45 -0.20% 6.67% HDFC 24,287,100 2,250.50 -0.21% 5.36% ASTRAL 559,350 1,691.05 -0.51% 5.26%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Six stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone: ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, ABB, Siemens, Tube Investments and Varun Beverages.

52-week lows

No stock in the 500-scrip universe hit a 52-week low.

Fear index