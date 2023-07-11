Trade Setup for July 11: Nifty 50 needs to hold this key support level to prevent further correction

Reliance Industries saved the day for the Nifty 50 on Monday. It contributed 80 points to the index's upside. The stock ended 4 percent higher on Monday, adding nearly Rs 70,000 crore to its overall market capitalisation.

Reliance Industries saved the day for the Nifty 50 on Monday. The heavyweight ensured that the index managed to close right at the key support levels and above the flat line. It remains to be seen whether the index will get a similar kind of support in today's session.

Besides Reliance, it was a forgettable session for the markets on Monday as all other indices barring the Metal index ended in the red. IT stocks were among the top losers ahead of their quarterly earnings starting Wednesday along with Titan, which saw profit booking after hitting a record high on Friday and a brokerage downgrade as well.

"For day traders, a rally is possible only after the 19,435 breakout, above which, the market could rally to 19,500 - 19,525" said Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. 19,435 happens to be Monday's intraday high. "On the other hand, a fresh sell-off could be seen only below 19,330 levels, below which, the index can fall to 19,250 - 19,200," he said. The Nifty 50 is 25 points above the 19,330 mark.