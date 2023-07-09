Trade Setup for July 10: Nifty 50 can see further downside after snapping eight-day rally

All eyes are now on the quarterly earnings season that begins with TCS later this week. A CNBC-TV18 poll suggests that the technology services bellweather could witness its slowest June quarter in a decade ex-Covid.

It had to end someday. The breathtaking rally witnessed by the Nifty 50 over the last eight trading sessions came to an end on Friday, as the index saw selling pressure through the day. The buy on dips theory did not turn out as per plan as no dip was bought into. In fact, any attempt to rebound higher was sold into. The Nifty 50 shed 165 points on Friday out of the 832 that it gained over the eight-day period.

Majority of the underperformance came from the heavyweight banks, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and even from stocks like Infosys and ITC. Despite Friday's drop, the Nifty 50 managed to post gains for the week, ending higher for the sixth out of the last seven weeks. Despite Friday's drop, 88 percent of the Nifty 50 constituents are trading above their 200-Day Moving Average, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

All eyes are now on the quarterly earnings season that begins with TCS later this week. A CNBC-TV18 poll suggests that the technology services bellweather could witness its slowest June quarter in a decade ex-Covid. Plenty of stock-specific action that transpired over the weekend will also keep the traders interested.

Amol Athawale of Kotak Securities expects this correction to continue as long as the Nifty 50 is trading below the 19,450 mark, which is now 120 points away. He expects the index to slip towards 19,250 - 19,200 where contra traders can take a long bet with a stop loss at 19,150.

The Nifty 50 has formed a shooting star-like candle on the daily chart, which is considered to be a bearish reversal signal, said Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities. He expects 19,500 to now act as a strong resistance for the Nifty 50, while downside supports can be seen near 19,300.

After a six-day rally, the Nifty Bank has also declined in two out of the last three trading sessions, particularly since the HDFC twins started to underperform. Friday's 400-point drop for the banking index was its biggest in a single session in nearly a month. It also closed beloow its key support level of 45,000.

The Nifty Bank has closed below the 45,000 mark which indicates a reversal in trend, said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. However, he awaits some follow-on selling to confirm the reversal of the trend. In case the Nifty Bank does sustain below the 45,000 mark, it can fall towards levels of 44,500 or even 44,200, Shah said.

Athawale of Kotak Securities agrees with that assessment, saying that below 45,000, the Nifty Bank can slip towards the 20-DMA of 44,300 - 44,200 levels. On the flip side, in case it manages to move back above 45,000, it can move higher towards 45,500 or even 45,700.

Oil Marketing Companies have been in focus over the last two weeks courtesy of the run-up that they've seen. HPCL, BPCL and Indian Oil have all traded at 52-week highs. Indian Oil will also be in focus on Monday after announcing a Rs 22,000 crore rights issue. It has gained in six out of the last seven trading sessions.

"I would say that this would be a good time to take some profits there as this quarter results are going to be blockbuster because year-on-year there was big losses and now especially the marketing margin on diesel side has been upwards of Rs 9, and you might see a good overall profitability there," Rupen Rajguru of Julius Baer said.

"We are getting into a heavy election calendar, and so there might be some cut in rates in the run-up to the election. So that fear is always there and hence you might not see big upsides from here," he said.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Let us take a look at the stocks that added fresh longs on Friday, meaning an increase in price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Indiabulls Housing Finance 1.82% 9.82% Cholamandalam Fin 1.13% 7.96% Bosch 1.03% 7.22% Tata Motors 3.56% 5.58% Indian Oil 0.81% 5.00%

Here's a look at the stocks that added fresh shorts on Friday, meaning a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change HCLTech -2.45% 12.83% Aurobindo Pharma -2.02% 12.75% India Cements -0.61% 12.15% Aarti Industries -2.77% 9.92% UPL -1.87% 9.00%

Some stocks saw unwinding of their long positions on Friday, meaning a decrease in both price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change BHEL -1.76% -9.93% ACC -1.55% -8.40% HDFC -0.98% -6.61% Lupin -0.41% -6.58% Intellect Design Arena -3.53% -5.08%

Lets take a look at the stocks to watch out for ahead of Monday's trading session:

Reliance Industries: Sets July 20 as record date for demerger of Reliance Strategic Investments. Shareholders of RIL will get one share of RSIL for every one share held as on the record date. In other news, Reliance Retail will buy out all public shares to make it a fully promoter-owned by paying existing shareholders Rs 1,362 apiece.

Indian Oil Corporation: Board approves rights issue worth Rs 22,000 crore.

Hindustan Zinc: Board approves interim dividend of Rs 7 per share, sets record date as July 15. The dividend will result in a total payout of Rs 2,957 crore, of which Vedanta, based on its shareholding, will get Rs 1,920 crore.

Prism Johnson: Approves the transfer of certain limestone-bearing land parcels in Andhra Pradesh aggregating to 1,420.72 acres to The Ramco Cements Ltd. for an undisclosed sum. To also transfer a mining lease granted by the Government of Andhra Pradesh to The Ramco Cements.

CDSL: Competitor and India's largest depository service provider NSDL has filed its DRHP with SEBI for a proposed IPO.

Samvardhana Motherson: Enters into an agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in Rollon Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 76.5 crore.

What Are The Global Cues Indicating?

Benchmark indices on Wall Street declined on Friday and posted losses for the week as fears of the US Federal Reserve continuing to hike interest rates returned to spook investors.

The S&P 500 ended 0.3 percent lower, while the Nasdaq fell 0.1 percent. The Dow Jones saw a cut of nearly 200 points or 0.55 percent.

For the week, the Dow fell nearly 2 percent, marking its worst weekly drop in four months.

Foreign investors remained net buyers in the cash market on Friday but heavy selling came in from domestic investors, as evident from the figures below.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities has witnessed the formation of a long bear candle on Nifty 50's daily chart with a long upper shadow. This pattern indicates rejection of bulls at the new highs or even a short-term top. He sees immediate support for the index near levels of 19,200, while any upmove towards levels of 19,425, will encounter stiff resistance.

The Nifty 50 has fallen below the 21-Day Exponential Moving Average on the hourly chart, which indicates an increasing bearish sentiment, said Rupak De of LKP Securities. Further, the Relative Strength Index has also shown a bearish crossover. Immediate support is seen at 19,300, while 19,500 will act as a strong resistance.