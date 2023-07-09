Trade Setup for July 10: Nifty 50 can see further downside after snapping eight-day rally

All eyes are now on the quarterly earnings season that begins with TCS later this week. A CNBC-TV18 poll suggests that the technology services bellweather could witness its slowest June quarter in a decade ex-Covid.

It had to end someday. The breathtaking rally witnessed by the Nifty 50 over the last eight trading sessions came to an end on Friday, as the index saw selling pressure through the day. The buy on dips theory did not turn out as per plan as no dip was bought into. In fact, any attempt to rebound higher was sold into. The Nifty 50 shed 165 points on Friday out of the 832 that it gained over the eight-day period.

Live TV

Loading...

Majority of the underperformance came from the heavyweight banks, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and even from stocks like Infosys and ITC. Despite Friday's drop, the Nifty 50 managed to post gains for the week, ending higher for the sixth out of the last seven weeks. Despite Friday's drop, 88 percent of the Nifty 50 constituents are trading above their 200-Day Moving Average, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

All eyes are now on the quarterly earnings season that begins with TCS later this week. A CNBC-TV18 poll suggests that the technology services bellweather could witness its slowest June quarter in a decade ex-Covid. Plenty of stock-specific action that transpired over the weekend will also keep the traders interested.