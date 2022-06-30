Trade setup for July 1: The bulls could give the Nifty50 a lift as long as it holds 15,600

Indian equity benchmarks finished a choppy session flat on Thursday, as gains in select financial stocks were offset by losses in IT, metal and auto counters.

Weakness across global markets dented the sentiment on Dalal Street, after data showed the US economy contracted in the quarter ended March.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small body candle on the daily chart with upper and lower shadows, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He views the absence of sharp weakness near 15,800 as favourable to the bulls. However, a decisive move below 15,600 is likely to negate the bullish bet and could result in sharp weakness down to 15,200, Shetti warned.

Traders on the back foot

The undertone of the market remains bearish due to weak global cues and persistent foreign fund outflows , said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"There is so much uncertainty that traders don't want to risk placing huge bullish bets," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the July 1 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices tanked on Thursday — sending the S&P 500 on course for its worst first six months since 1970 — amid concerns that central banks determined to tame inflation will end up hampering global economic growth. The S&P 500 was down 1.9 percent at the last count. The Dow Jones was down 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 2.7 percent.

European shares tracked Asian shares lower as investors became increasingly wary of a global recession. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.9 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The Nifty50 has been caught within a 300-point trading range of 15,650-15,950 and refusing to decline in tandem with global markets, independent technical analyst Manish Shah pointed out.

"The narrative in the market has changed. The index opens lower and sees a recovery towards the close. A series of green candles holding above the support level of 15,650 means that buyers are trying to get a foothold," he said.

He believes the Nifty has a high probability of rallying to 16,200-16,300 as long as it holds the support zone of 15,600. "Traders should be cautioned that a slide below 15,600 would mean it could revisit its June 2022 low of 15,250," he said.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 remains about eight percent below its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Nifty50 Sensex 5 15,792.2 33,555.2 10 15,621.3 33,237.6 20 15,868.9 33,757.3 50 16,246.5 34,523.6 100 16,689.5 35,544.3 200 17,168.3 36,612.2

Chouhan sees key support for the 50-scrip index at 15,700, below which, the decline could continue all the way to 15,600-15,550 levels.

The level of 15,900 would act as important resistance, only a breakout above which will lead to the possibility of a fresh uptrend up to the 16,000-16,050 zone, he said.

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,000, with two lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,100, with 1.5 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 15,400 and 15,750, with 1.5 lakh contracts each.

This suggests strong resistance at 16,000 and strong support at 15,400.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ICICIPRULI 1,517,250 483.4 0.42% 47.80% NAUKRI 233,750 3,798.05 0.94% 47.22% ICICIGI 1,041,675 1,117.35 0.64% 46.67% HDFCLIFE 3,366,000 548.7 1.25% 42.32% BRITANNIA 307,200 3,441 0.86% 32.23%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ASTRAL 106,425 1,642.15 -1.31% -57.11% SYNGENE 273,700 548.1 -2.35% -55.28% RBLBANK 13,824,300 83.3 -1.30% -48.00% NAVINFLUOR 83,925 3,636.20 -2.67% -46.11% BSOFT 919,100 354.45 -4.60% -42.57%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CUMMINSIND 227,400 1,027.05 0.97% -59.37% UBL 193,900 1,439.60 0.29% -50.18% ALKEM 87,600 3,031.65 1.91% -45.89% IPCALAB 224,100 898.75 0.21% -41.16% HDFCAMC 820,200 1,790 2.66% -32.58%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change HDFC 5,191,500 2,153 -0.94% 65.63% HINDUNILVR 2,650,200 2,227.55 -0.40% 62.62% CIPLA 1,782,300 922.3 -2.10% 61.67% MOTHERSON 13,366,500 117.5 -3.81% 58.71% NESTLEIND 87,825 17,294.55 -1.02% 57.73%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Three stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone: TVS Motor Company, Ratnamani Metals and Blue Dart.

52-week lows

Nine stocks in the 500-strong index hit 52-week lows: