Trade Setup For Jan 30: 17,493 turns crucial level as Nifty 50 enters budget week

Indian equity markets witnessed their biggest two-day drop since September last year with investor wealth worth Rs 11 lakh crore being wiped out.

The Nifty 50 index enters the all important budget week after a forgettable start to the February F&O series. The index has lost 500 points during the last two trading sessions.

Despite a recovery from the day's low on Friday, the Nifty 50 ended at its lowest level in three months.

Financials have been the biggest drag on the market over the last two trading sessions.

Dipan Mehta of Elixir equities attributed the market sell-off to poor sentiment which has been hit by the research report on the Adani Group and multiple foreign investors saying that Indian stock valuations are expensive.

However, Mehta believes that the correction is a great opportunity to get into good quality growth businesses where valuations have now become reasonable.

"For them (long-term investors) this is a very good opportunity and they should look at increasing their exposure to equities," he said.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com has highlighted 17,428 as the last level of hope for the bulls on the Nifty 50. In case the index was to break below this level, then it could correct to the June lows of 15,000 and that, according to him the medium term outlook.

"We could see extreme short term bounces come through, but they're very clearly on a sell on rise markets and these short term bounces are likely to be very fleeting," he said.

The Nifty 50 has closed below its multiple bottom support over the last six weeks, according to Devarsh Vakil of HDFC Securities. He now believes that the previous support of 17,761 is likely to interchange its role as a short-term resistance.

Vakil also believes that Friday's intraday low of 17,493 may act as a support level for the Nifty 50, below which, the index can extend its fall towards the next support of 17,350.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the January 27 trading session:

SGX Nifty

On Monday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — gained 30 points or 0.17 percent to 17,719.5, thereby pointing to a subdued opening for the market.

Global Markets

Benchmark indices on Wall Street ended higher on Friday fueled by better-than-expected economic growth and a pop in Tesla shares.

The Dow Jones ended flat, S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent while a surge in Tesla's shares pushed the Nasdaq to end with gains of 1 percent.

Investors weighed more economic data Friday ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Rupak De of LKP Securities believes that the 50-week exponential moving average of 17,400 is likely to provide immediate support. However, he expects further correction in case the Nifty 50 falls below that level. The index is likely to follow a "sell-on-rise" template as long as it remains below 17,850.

The Nifty Bank lost another 1,300 points on Friday, adding to Wednesday's 1,000-plus point drop. The index has now lost close to 6 percent in the last three trading sessions. This was the Nifty Bank's biggest weekly drop in nearly a year.

Despite correcting over 2,000 points in two sessions, Bala believes that the Nifty Bank still has considerable downside with ICICI Bank and State Bank of India leading the way down.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities also believes that the index may remains under selling pressure for the short-term. On the downside, he sees support at 40,000, while resistance is seen at 40,800.

Key levels to watch out for

For the weekly options expiry on February 02, the 18,000 strike call of the Nifty 50 added 40.2 lakh shares in Open Interest. Other strikes like the 17,800 call (28 lakh shares) and 18,200 call (23.34 lakh shares) saw Open Interest addition as well.

On the downside, the 17,000 Put added 27.5 lakh shares in Open Interest. Additionally, the 17,100 Put (24.2 lakh shares) and the 16,800 put (13.86 lakh shares) also saw addition in Open Interest.

Friday's correction has taken the Nifty 50's put-call ratio to 0.74 from 0.91 on Thursday. Ambuja Cement has entered the F&O Ban after the 16 percent correction on Friday.

FII/DII activity

FPIs have been selling in India and buying relatively cheaper markets like China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand, according to VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services. Through the month of January, the FPI sell figure has crossed Rs 41,656 crore. "Since there has been no pre-budget rally this year, a good budget can trigger a post-budget rally," he said.

Long Build-up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Bajaj Auto 17,67,500 3,964.95 5.84% 15.30% Persistent Systems 7,01,225 4,595.05 0.63% 9.99% TVS Motor 73,64,700 1,053.70 1.38% 5.88% Ashok Leyland 7,98,55,000 150.85 2.65% 4.95% DLF 4,59,98,700 356.50 0.64% 2.98%

Short Build-up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Dixon Technologies 8,35,500 2,676.50 -20.86% 25.95% Coal India 2,49,31,200 222.00 -2.35% 19.65% SBI 7,00,59,000 545.15 -4.62% 18.77% Firstsource Solutions 1,41,38,800 104.30 -0.62% 14.39% Bank of Baroda 9,89,82,000 158.20 -7.32% 13.05%

Long Unwinding (Decrease In Price and Open Interest)