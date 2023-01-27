Trade Setup for Jan 27: Worst F&O series since September puts downward pressure on Nifty 50

The Nifty 50 lost another 300 points in the January F&O series after losing a similar quantum in the December one.

The Nifty 50 index fell nearly 2 percent in the January F&O series, its worst fall in a series since September last year. Most of that fall came during Wednesday's trading session, when the index fell over 1.2 percent, marking its biggest single-day fall in a month.

Wednesday was also the first instance in seven trading sessions when the Nifty 50 closed below the mark of 18,000. Financials were the worst performers with the Nifty Bank recording its worst F&O series since June 2022.

The Nifty 50 lost another 300 points in the January F&O series after losing a similar quantum in the December one. Rollovers from January to February have been at 79 percent, which is the three-month average. Last year's February F&O series saw the Nifty 50 shed over 800 points.

Ajay Vora of Nuvama Asset Management finds the current market valuation to be "pretty reasonable" compared to what they were two quarters earlier. He also said that during this period when earnings growth is expected to be muted, there is some potential to make capital gains on asset classes like debt. "Maybe some money is moving towards that (sector) as well," he said.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Nifty 50 shedding over 200 points on Wednesday kept the index below its 50-day exponential moving average on the daily chart which confirms a bearish trend, according to Rupak De of LKP Securities. He believes that the sentiment is very weak with its Relative Strength Index being in a bearish crossover.

The Nifty Bank index shed close to 1,100 points on Wednesday with all the index constituents ending with sharp losses. The upward consolidation, followed by a sharp correction suggests a rise in bearish bets on the index, according to Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. The index has also dropped below the 50-day exponential moving average. He finds immediate support for the index at 41,500 - 40,800 with resistance at 42,000 on the upside.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the January 27 trading session:

SGX Nifty

On Friday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — gained 74 points or 0.41 percent to 18,027.5, thereby pointing to a positive opening for the market.

Global Markets

Benchmark indices on Wall Street rose on Thursday after the latest batch of corporate earnings and the fourth quarter GDP print which came in above expectations. The Dow Jones gained over 200 points, S&P 500 added 1 percent, while the Nasdaq ended nearly 2 percent higher aided by a pop in Tesla's shares.

The Dow Jones has now gained for five days in a row.

What to expect on Dalal Street

LKP's De expects further downward pressure on the Nifty 50 in case the index falls below levels of 17,840. On the higher side, resistance is seen at levels of 18,000.

The short-term trend of the Nifty 50 has turned negative, according to Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. With the index now falling towards key support levels, he expects a pullback rally in the short-term. However, he sees a greater probability of the index breaking below levels of 17,750 soon. "Such anticipated market action is likely to bring steep weakness for the market ahead," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

For the weekly options expiry on February 02, the 19,000 strike call of the Nifty 50 added 54.5 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 18,000 call, which added 41.45 lakh shares. The 19,500 strike call added 23 lakh shares in Open Interest.

On the downside, the 18,000 put added 21.2 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 16,500 put and 17,900 put, both of which added over 14 lakh shares each.

Nifty 50's put-call ratio has moved higher to 0.91 from 0.81 on Tuesday.

No stocks are currently in the F&O ban.

FII/DII activity

Long Build-up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Tata Steel 16,84,21,000 122 0.37% 46.08% Eicher Motors 31,96,550 3,248.00 0.16% 44.36% SRF 44,76,000 2,138.00 0.12% 44.07% PVR 27,00,852 1,675.90 0.74% 40.95% Britannia 13,60,200 4,480.50 1.38% 34.30%

Short Build-up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)