Trade Setup for Jan 24: 18,150 continues to remain a hurdle for the Nifty 50

The last instance of the Nifty 50 managing to make an intraday high above 18,200 was on January 04, when it hit a high of 18,243.

There's good news and there's not-so-good news. The latter first - the Nifty 50 is still struggling to go past its key resistance level of 18,150 - 18,200 on the upside. It made multiple attempts to cross last Wednesday's high of 18,184, but has failed to do so.

The last instance of the Nifty 50 managing to make an intraday high above 18,200 was on January 04, when it hit a high of 18,243.

So what is the good news? The fact that the index has not broken below 18,000 on the downside for four consecutive sessions.

Monday's session saw the market regain the losses of the last two trading sessions led by technology stocks and the HDFC twins. However, it failed to sustain at the day's high as certain index heavyweights gave up their intraday gains.

Today's session will also see the index move on earnings reactions to Axis Bank while India's largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India will be reporting its quarterly results today.

Sandeep J Shah of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management told CNBC-TV18 on Monday that countries are anxiously seeking alternatives to China, including India, even as the market is currently trading sideways. He expects the market to slowly grind higher post the budget, provided it does not have any negative surprise. "However there could be some volatility in the near term. So I think investors should buy into any weakness post budget," he said.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The index continues to consolidate in a narrow range and once again failed to surpass the crucial resistance zone of 18,180, according to Devarsh Vakil of HDFC Securities. The Nifty 50 has now formed a descending triangle pattern on the daily chart with multiple bottoms in the range of 17,750 - 17,180 on the downside. Breakout level of the triangle is at 18,180. "For a sustained directional move, Nifty has to breakout on the either side of the range on closing basis," he said.

The Nifty Bank index outperformed the benchmarks on Monday, not only gaining 300 points but closing above the crucial resistance zone of 42,700. Kunal Shah of LKP Securities says that the index has immediate support at levels of 42,400, while the upside hurdle now is at 43,000. He expects a sharp short covering move on the upside once the index breaks past that level.