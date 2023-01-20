Trade Setup for Jan 20: Nifty 50 poised for another weekly advance despite minor weakness

Sentiment on the Nifty Bank remains sideways to positive as long as it remains above 41,800.

The Nifty 50 index re-entered consolidation mode on Thursday after a two-day surge. The index traded in a very narrow 100-point band on the weekly options expiry session and managed to end close to 60 points in the red.

However, the index did manage to close above the mark of 18,100, ensuring that it remains above the mark of 18,000 for the third straight session. The Nifty 50 has not had a move of 1 percent or above in either direction for the last seven trading sessions.

Despite the weakness on Thursday, the index is poised for yet another week of gains. Today's trading session will not only see reaction to earnings from Hindustan Unilever, but also from index names like HDFC Life and JSW Steel. Additionally, Reliance Industries, which has the maximum weightage on the Nifty 50, will also be reporting its December quarter results, but those would be reported post closing.

Nitin Bhasin of Ambit sees more volatility in the market for the next three months. He points to a possible shift in domestic inflows amidst rising interest rates, even as FIIs continue to remain net sellers.

"As we go through this earnings season and as we go through this shift in the DII flows that would create volatility at least for the next three months. And add to it, what's happening into the US, the entire talk about recession perhaps in the US or the other developed market. So volatility will remain high," he said.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities observed the formation of a small negative candle on the daily chart of the Nifty 50 with a minor upper and lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates consolidation movement or minor weakness before showing further upside from the lows.

The Nifty Bank continued its sideways consolidation before ending slightly lower on Thursday. Kunal Shah of LKP Securities believes that the sentiment on the index remains sideways to positive, as long as it trades above 41,800. "The current trend is likely to continue until the index falls below that level," he said. On the upside, he sees resistance at levels of 42,500.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the January 20 trading session:

SGX Nifty

On Friday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — is flat at 18,118.5, thereby pointing to a subdued opening for the market.

Global Markets

Benchmarks on Wall Street, particularly the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 closed lower for the third day in a row as earnings and economic data indicate a slowing economy. The Dow fell over 250 points and has given up all the gains made at the start of the year.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also shed close to a percent each but are holding on to the yearly gains so far.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes that the upside breakout of the triangle pattern on the Nifty 50 remains intact as long as the index remains above the mark of 18,200. On the other hand, a sustained move above 18,250 will bring the bulls back into action.

Shetti expects further rangebound action on the index over the next one to two sessions before showing some bounce from the lows. He sees immediate downside support between 18,000 and 17,950 levels.

Kunal Vora of BNP Paribas has maintained his cautious stance on the market. He has set a Nifty 50 target of 19,250 by March 2024. He sees the risk of FII outflows on China's reopening and a moderation in domestic flows as bank interest rates rise. "We continue to find the market valuations expensive, based on the various metrics we track," he wrote in his strategy note.

Key levels to watch out for

For next week's weekly options expiry, which will take place on January 25 instead of Thursday due to the Republic Day Holiday, the 18,500 call of the Nifty 50 added 17.8 lakh shares in Open Interest.

Additionally, the 19,000 call added 16.3 lakh shares, while the 17,900 call also added 15.5 lakh shares in Open Interest.

On the downside, the 17,500 put added 16.3 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 16,500 put (13.8 lakh shares) and 17,600 put (12 lakh shares).

Nifty 50's put-call ratio has remained above 1, ending at 1.2 on Thursday. GNFC, L&T Finance Holdings, Delta Corp and Manappuram Finance continue to remain in the F&O ban period.

FII/DII activity

Long build-up (Increase in price and Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Polycab 9,87,300 2,819.90 2.72% 27.71% Coforge 7,61,850 3,941.30 0.26% 7.65% Vedanta 3,50,00,000 334.80 2.92% 4.40% Abbott India 43,840 22,059.50 0.09% 3.49% Persistent Systems 5,80,650 4,214.05 6.55% 2.95%

Short build-up (Decrease in price and Increase in Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Torrent Power 33,03,000 455.05 -5.40% 5.66% Indiamart Intermesh 3,39,150 4,383.00 -1.10% 5.31% Gujarat Gas 50,27,500 453.75 -0.34% 4.90% Berger Paints 63,67,900 563.00 -2.24% 3.88% Aarti Industries 34,87,550 570.00 -1.94% 2.68%

Short Covering (Increase in price and Decrease in Open Interest)