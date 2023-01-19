Trade Setup for Jan 19: Nifty 50 poised to move higher after closing above 20-day moving average

Wednesday was only the third instance in the last 10 trading sessions where the Nifty 50 has closed above the mark of 18,000.

The Nifty 50 finally managed to break out above the mark of 18,100 on Wednesday, closing at the highest level in two weeks. The index also ended higher for the second straight day. This is only the third instance in the last 10 trading sessions where the Nifty 50 has closed above the mark of 18,000.

Wednesday's gains on the Nifty 50 were also led by the HDFC Twins, both of which ended 2 percent higher on expected FII flows post their impending merger. Gains also came from metal names after a note from CLSA, which said that the China reopening theme has provided a new lease of life for the metal sector.

Focus on the Nifty 50 will now be on levels around 18,250, which are the highs of January 3 and January 4 and from where the market had begun the recent round of correction below the December 26 low of 17,774.

The market today will also react to earnings from IndusInd Bank and Persistent Systems within the broader index, which were reported post closing on Wednesday. Today is also the weekly options expiry.

Vinay Jaising of JM Financial Services believes that there is still some catch up that is taking place when it comes to other global indices outperforming India in the first fortnight of 2023. He also said that valuations in other parts of the world are cheaper compared to India.

"Having said that we are looking at India today as more of an absolute market in the next 12 months as compared to relatively cheaper markets in emerging markets and which would get more flows coming in especially in the second half the year when the question of recession go behind us,” he told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities says that the market continues to attempt an upside breakout of the narrow range that it has been consolidating in. However, the Nifty 50 had an upside breakout of the triangle pattern at 18,050 levels and also formed a long bull candle on the daily chart.

The Nifty 50 has had a strong breakout from a falling wedge pattern, which is a bullish reversal patern, according to Rupak De of LKP Securities. He believes that the index remains in a buy-on-dips mode with immediate support at 17,900. He sees the next resistance for the index at 18,200 and a break above that may take it to 18,500 - 18,600 in the short term.

The Nifty Bank index gained over 200 points on Wednesday, closing at the highest level since January 9. On the daily chart, the index has closed above its 50-day exponential moving average, according to Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. The momentum indicators, according to him, have also entered a bullish crossover. He sees resistance for the Nifty Bank at 42,500, above which the index may see a rally.