Trade Setup for Jan 17: Stock specific trades are the game until Nifty 50 continues to consolidate

Dealers that CNBC-TV18 spoke to continue to believe that 17,800 remains a crucial downside support for the Nifty 50.

The 20-day moving average turned out to be the hurdle yet again for the Nifty 50 as the index failed to surpass that mark on Monday. It fell nearly 150 points from the day's high to end lower, beginning the week on a negative note.

Monday's top five gainers on the Nifty 50 were IT stocks. Yet, flows to these stocks from the FIIs are mixed, according to dealing rooms that CNBC-TV18 spoke to.

Financials also were mixed with private names like Axis Bank struggling while PSU Banks had a field day after a brokerage report projected a healthy profit growth in the December quarter and also after strong results from Bank of Maharashtra.

For today's trading session, Delta Corp, ICICI Lombard and ICICI Prudential will report earnings, alongside PSU banks like Bank of India.

Anshul Saigal of Kotak PMS compared the Indian market to Amitabh Bachchan, saying that the market cannot keep giving one hit after another. He also called the volatility as nervousness prior to the union budget but added that volatility is the time when an investor gets the right price to build a portfolio.

"For the long-term investor, this is a time to really build portfolios, clearly a bout of uncertainty is welcomed by the long-term investor because it is only in volatility that this investor gets the right prices. And we're seeing that play out today. If this continues for some time, there will be a slew of opportunities available in India," he said.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty 50 yet again failed to sustain above the mark of 18,000 and has formed a "dark cloud cover" pattern on the daily chart, according to Rupak De of LKP Securities. Such a pattern suggests near-term weakness.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities also observed the formation of a long negative candle on the daily charts at higher levels, but as the market is moving in a narrow range, the predictive value of Monday's pattern can be less. However, the triangle formation on the charts remain intact between levels of 17,800 and 18,100.

The Nifty Bank index corrected nearly 600 points from the day's high to end 0.5 percent lower on Monday. The index failed to hold the crucial level of 42,500 and remains in sell-on-rise mode, according to Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. A break below 42,000 will see additional selling towards 41,700 - 41,500. He sees the index to trade in a range of 41,500 - 43,000 in the near term, where the highest open interest on the put and call sides is built.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the January 17 trading session:

SGX Nifty

On Tuesday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — increased 33 points or 0.18 percent to 17,978, thereby pointing to a flat opening for the market.

Global Markets

Markets in the Asia Pacific are mixed ahead of a slew of Chinese economic data. The country's GDP is likely to contract 0.8 percent during the quarter. The Nikkei 225 trades with gains of 1 percent while the Topix is up 0.7 percent as the Bank of Japan begins its two-day monetary policy meet.

South Korea's Kospi and Kosdaq are trading with losses of 0.3 percent each this morning. Markets in Australia are flat.

Benchmark indices on Wall Street will resume trading today after Monday's holiday.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com wants the Nifty 50 to break above its 20-day moving average for any meaningful upside. That level now stands at 18,060, which is just 10 points away from Monday's high of 18,049. Until then, he expects the consolidation to continue. He also observed options writing at 18,000 and 18,100 call strikes, indicating resistance at this region. He advises traders to remain stock specific and trade in the direction of the breakout from key levels on either side.

HDFC Securities' Shetti indicates an immediate resistance for the Nifty 50 to be around 17,980. He expects further consolidation or a bounce from lower levels as the index reversed from the higher range of the triangle. "A decisive move beyond 18,100-18,150 levels or 17,750 levels could confirm breakout in the market on either side," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

For the weekly options expiry on January 19, the 18,000 strike call of the Nifty 50 added close to 50 lakh shares in Open Interest. The 18,100 call also added 41.6 lakh shares while far ahead, the 18,500 call also saw addition of 24.5 lakh shares.

On the downside, the 17,600 put added 9.4 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 17,500 put (8.8 lakh) and 17,400 put with 8.1 lakh shares added in Open Interest.

Nifty 50's put call ratio fell back below the mark of 1, declining to 0.8 on Monday, compared to 1.03 on Friday.

L&T Finance Holdings is the new entrant to the F&O ban, joining GNFC and Indiabulls Housing Finance, who continue to remain in the ban.

FII/DII activity

Long build-up (Increase in price and Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Manappuram Finance 4,78,08,000 122.65 0.41% 8.39% Federal Bank 8,57,40,000 140.55 1.01% 8.08% L&T Finance Holdings 7,43,81,540 95.35 2.58% 6.23% Coforge 6,48,600 3,907.20 0.98% 5.93% Delta Corp 1,70,99,600 214.85 1.01% 3.70%

Short build-up (Decrease in price and Increase in Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change PVR 31,40,819 1,678 -4.35% 15.56% LTIMindtree 18,53,100 4,278.00 -0.57% 8.59% SBI Card 76,64,000 774.00 -1.91% 6.92% Dixon Technologies 5,42,250 3,560.60 -2.32% 5.75% Dalmia Bharat 13,24,000 1,898.15 -0.55% 4.29%

Long Unwinding (Decrease in price and Open Interest)