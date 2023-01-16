Trade Setup for Jan 16: 20-Day Moving Average remains a key hurdle for the Nifty 50

For today's trading session, the market will react to earnings from stocks like HDFC Bank, Wipro and Avenue Supermarts.

The market has now gained for two weeks in a row. After an extremely volatile week, the Nifty 50 ended a three-day losing streak on Friday. The gains also ensured that the market ended the week on a high.

However, the index remains confined in a range. It made multiple attempts to break below its December 26 low of 17,774, it also broke below that level on Thursday, making a new low of 17,761, but that became a false breakdown as the index reversed from those levels soon after.

For the week, the Nifty 50 gained 0.5 percent, led mainly by technology and metal stocks.

Dealing rooms that CNBC-TV18 spoke to also believe that it is imperative for the Nifty 50 to hold on to levels of 17,800 and therabouts.

Otherwise, the next big support is the retracement from the June 2022 lows of 15,183 to the all-time high, and that comes up to around 17,500. So if these levels are broken, technically, the Nifty 50 could be staring at a 300-point downside that starts to open up.

For today's trading session, the major trigger will be the market reaction to earnings of HDFC Bank and Wipro which were reported after market hours and over the weekend. While the former is an index heavyweight, the latter may not have a significant contribution in determining the movement of the index.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities observed the formation of a positive candle on Nifty 50's daily chart along with an upper and lower shadow. Such a pattern technically indicates a reversal towards the upside but also signals high volatility in the market. He also said that the triangle formation on the daily chart is still intact.

The Nifty Bank index ended 0.4 percent higher for the week courtesy Friday's gains. The index managed to hold support levels of 41,700 on the downside and hence the undertone remains bullish, according to Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. However, he believes that for the bulls to be in complete control, the index needs a closing above levels of 43,000 on a sustained basis. He advises traders to keep buying the dips as long as the Nifty Bank sustains above the 41,700 mark.

LKP's Rupak De has observed a doji-like pattern on Nifty 50's weekly chart, something that signifies indecision. The index sustaining below the 50-day exponential moving average on the daily chart confirms an ongoing bearish trend. He sees the Nifty 50 range to be between 17,800 - 18,300, a break on either side could signal a directional trend in the market.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the January 16 trading session:

SGX Nifty

On Monday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — increased 20 points or 0.1 percent to 18,058.5, thereby pointing to a positive opening for the market.

Global Markets

Benchmark indices in the US ended the week on a high after opening Friday's session sharply lower. The Dow Jones ended with gains of 100 points, the S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent while the Nasdaq continued its winning run, ending 0.7 percent higher.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq saw their best weekly performance since November, with the latter ending the week with gains of close to 5 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes that for the bulls to make a decisive comeback, the Nifty 50 needs a sustained move above the levels of 18,100 which can be an important level for a bottom reversal pattern. A close above that can signify more upside in the near term.

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa capital believes that despite positive data, the only factor restricting the market in to a narrow range is the selling by FIIs. However, he says that with a slew of positive data, any form of short covering from the foreign investors can lead to an upmove in the short term.

He advises traders to remain with a positive bias until levels of 17,750 are intact. On the upside, he sees resistance around the 20-day moving average of 18,080. A move above that can take the index to 18,200, 18,325 and 18,450 in the short term.

Key levels to watch out for

For the weekly options expiry on January 19, the 18,250 strike call of the Nifty 50 saw maximum Open Interest Addition at 15.1 lakh shares, followed by the 18,200 call with 15 lakh shares. The 18,100 call saw addition of close to 11 lakh shares.

On the downside, the 17,900 put has seen an addition of 36.5 lakh shares, while the 17,800 put has added 35.9 lakh shares.

Friday's move also meant that the Nifty 50's put-call ratio moved past the mark of 1. The figure is now at 1.03, compared to Thursday's 0.92.

GNFC and Indiabulls Housing Finance continue to remain in the F&O ban.

FII/DII activity

FIIs have now sold for 16 straight sessions in the Indian market, taking he overall sell figure to Rs 23,887 crore. FIIs are selling money in India and moving money to cheaper markets like China, Hong Kong and South Korea, where valuations are lower, according to VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services. He adds that this trend may continue for a few more days.

He further adds that since DIIs and retail investors are keen on buying the dips, the FII selling is unlikely to lead to a sharp correction in the market.

Long build-up (Increase in price and Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Persistent Systems 5,47,400 3,985 0.32% 24.82% Federal Bank 7,93,30,000 139.05 2.62% 12.46% Rain Industries 1,22,25,500 184.25 3.89% 9.53% Mahindra & Mahindra 1,37,66,200 1,327.95 0.51% 8.12% Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail 1,76,07,200 269.25 0.69% 8.06%

Short build-up (Decrease in price and Increase in Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change L&T Technology Services 14,61,400 3,382 -6.57% 34.02% Whirlpool of India 8,22,150 1,449.15 -2.49% 14.70% Shriram Finance 50,16,600 1,284.60 -2.19% 11.41% JK Cement 5,49,250 2,916.00 -0.18% 11.13% Dalmia Bharat 12,69,500 1,095.05 -0.03% 6.82%

Short Covering (Increase in price and Decrease in Open Interest)