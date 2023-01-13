The series of lower highs and lower lows continued on the Nifty 50 for the fourth straight session.

The Nifty 50 has four factors to determine which way it will head in the final trading session of the week. The index will not only react to earnings from Infosys and HCLTech, but also digest retail inflation numbers from both India and the US.

Thursday turned out to be a typical weekly options expiry session. The Nifty 50 made its eighth attempt to break below its December 26 low of 17,774. It broke below the same for a brief period as well, making a new low of 17,761. However, the bulls defended the support level with all their might, leading to a sharp 100-point recovery from the low in the final two hours of trade.

However, the series of lower highs and lower lows continued on the Nifty 50 for the fourth straight session.

IT and Cement stocks lent support to the index on Thursday while some heavyweights dragged it lower. Oil companies also underperformed as crude oil prices moved higher.

Shiv Sehgal of Nuvama Capital markets believes that while 2022 was a year of consolidation for the markets, 2023 brings with it the possibility of double-digit returns but accompanied with volatility. Sehgal told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday that BFSI and non-commodities will drive earnings this year and that India remains in a sweet spot as growth rates are likely to move higher. However, he also warned that elevated cost of capital amid falling earnings can unnerve the market.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities also agreed with the observation of formation of lower swing highs daily on the Nifty 50. He also said that the formation of the triangle type pattern remains intact on the index and that the recovery in the last few hours of trade could be heartening for the bulls.

17,750 and 17,800 is now a sacrosanct support for the short-term for the Nifty 50, according to Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com. In case the index manages to hold this support, it may form a base there and look for global cues for further direction, he said. However, a break below this range can lead to another leg of correction.

The Nifty Bank traded in a 600-point range on Friday and also broke below the key support level of 42,000. However, the index also recovered in the second half of trade to end above that mark. Kunal Shah of LKP Securities maintains that the index can remain volatile in the near-term. He wants the index to surpass the immediate resistance of 42,500 where there is maximum call writing, for the bulls to regain control. In case the index breaks below 41,500, the downward move may accelerate.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the January 12 trading session:

SGX Nifty

On Thursday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — increased 72 points or 0.4 percent to 17,990, thereby pointing to a positive opening for the market.

Global Markets

Most Asian markets have opened higher on the final trading day of the week. The Nikkei 225 is flat while the Topix is up 0.4 percent. South Korea's Kospi also edged higher by 0.24 percent but the Kosdaq and Hang Seng are trading marginally lower. China's consumer price index rose 1.8 percent in December, in-line with expectations.

Benchmark indices on Wall Street added another day of gains on Thursday after inflation data turned out to be in-line with expectations, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve will once again slow interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones gained over 200 points while the Nasdaq closed higher for the fifth day in a row, the first time it has done so since July last year. The tech-heavy index has gained over 4 percent this week.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Although the market recovered from the lows on Thursday, it is still struggling to hold on to the highs, according to HDFC Securities' Shetti. He will look for a sustained move above 17,950 - 18,000 for the Nifty 50 to move higher. On the other hand, a break below the support zone of 17,800 - 17,750 may lead to a sharper correction in the market.

The Nifty 50 closed below its 50-day moving average with the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) in a bearish crossover pattern, according to Rupak De of LKP Securities. He expects the index trend over the short-term to remain sideways or negative. Resistance on the upside is seen at 18,000.

5Paisa's Jain advises traders to look for cues from the global markets and trade in the direction of the breakout of this 17,750 - 18,150 range on the Nifty 50. He cited the correction in the US Dollar as a positive factor which may lend support to the market.

Key levels to watch out for

For Nifty 50's weekly options expiry on January 19, the 17,900 strike call added close to 40 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 18,000 call, which added close to 25 lakh shares.

On the downside, maximum Open Interest addition was also seen in the 17,900 put with 31.8 lakh shares, while the 17,800 put added 11 lakh shares in Open Interest.

The recovery in the second half of trade meant the put-call ratio on the Nifty 50 moved higher to 0.92 from 0.75 on Wednesday.

GNFC and Indiabulls Housing Finance continue to remain in the F&O ban.

FII/DII activity

Long build-up (Increase in price and Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Navin Fluorine 4,79,550 4,128.00 5.14% 13.37% JK Cement 4,94,250 2,925.90 1.24% 5.72% HCLTech 93,96,800 1,068.00 1.65% 5.47% Coal India 3,03,24,000 214.70 0.75% 5.29% L&T Technology Services 10,90,400 3,618.00 0.01% 5.21%

Short build-up (Decrease in price and Increase in Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Coforge 5,77,050 3,896.00 -1.28% 15.84% Divis Laboratories 27,92,550 3,325.00 -2.99% 9.29% Tata Communications 23,60,500 1,400.05 -1.74% 6.40% Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail 1,62,94,200 267.45 -0.35% 5.88% Granules India 78,34,000 319.90 -3.73% 4.79%

Short Covering (Increase in price and Decrease in Open Interest)