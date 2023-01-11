Trade Setup for Jan 11: Nifty 50 waits for a breakout on either side of the range for further direction

Dealers maintain that the Nifty 50 continues to be stuck in a range of 17,800 on the downside and 18,300 on the upside.

The market is stuck in a range. The last instance of the Nifty 50 making an intraday high above 18,300 was back on December 22. On the downside, the index made a low of 17,774 on December 26 and since then has broken below the mark of 18,000 on six occasions, only to crawl back to the higher end of the range.

That's the Nifty 50's range for you - 17,800 on the downside and 18,250 - 18,300 on the upside. The index made three successive lower lows below 18,000 before taking a pause on Monday. However, it closed Tuesday's trading session below Monday's low of 17,936.

On Tuesday, the Nifty 50 moved in a broad 270-point range. It did manage to close above the lowest point of the day, but could not surpass Monday's low. The index has also closed right next to its 100-day moving average of 17,914.

Banks were the biggest underperformers on Tuesday, particularly state-run lenders. The PSU Bank index ended with losses of over 2.5 percent. The IT index recovered from the lows but ended with cuts of nearly a percent.

Abhiram Eleswarapu of BNP Paribas India said that they have a target of 19,650 on the Nifty 50 over the next 12 months, which means a 9-10 percent upside potential from current levels. In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday, Eleswarapu said that he expects a downside risk to the index in the first half of the year, followed by a potential recovery in the second.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com says that there are only two possibilities on the Nifty 50 currently - either the index breaks the December 26 low of 17,774 or it protects the support of 17,790 and heads back towards 18,300 - 18,400. However, he added that any rally towards the upside will be capped at levels of 18,450.

A long bear candle was formed on the daily chart of the Nifty 50 index, according to Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities which indicates a sharp reversal from the upside bounce of Monday's session. "This pattern indicates completion of recent upside bounce and the market is poised for further weakness," he said.

The Nifty Bank index just managed to close above the mark of 42,000 after breaking below it during the session, making an intraday low of 41,835. Kunal Shah of LKP Securities calls the 41,500 - 41,400 zone for the index the last line of defence for the bulls. On the upside, resistance is seen at levels of 43,000 where the highest Open Interest concentration is on the call side.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the January 11 trading session:

SGX Nifty

On Wednesday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — increased 25.5 points or 0.2 percent to 18,011.5, thereby pointing to a subdued opening for the market.

Global Markets

Markets in the Asia Pacific are trading mostly higher ahead of the US Inflation data to be reported tomorrow. The Nikkei 225 is up 0.8 percent and the Topix is trading with gains of 0.7 percent. South Korea's Kospi is also trading higher by 0.7 percent even as unemployment rate rose to the highest in 11 months. Hong Kong's Hang Seng is trading 0.8 percent higher this morning.

Benchmarks on Wall Street advanced overnight as investors await more economic data and corporate earnings scheduled for later in the week. The Dow Jones gained nearly 200 points and the S&P 500 ended 0.7 percent higher. The Nasdaq registered its third straight day of gains, its first three-day gaining streak since November.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti expects the Nifty 50 to break below its crucial support of 17,800 in the short-term, following which, immediate downside targets of 17,400 open up. He expects any pullback rally to find resistance around levels at 18,150.

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com expects the consolidation to continue within the market and only a breakout beyond either side of the range could lend a direction to the Nifty 50. He advises traders to take a stock specific approach and look to take positional bets only post a breakout on either side.

The Nifty 50 has also formed a bearish engulfing pattern on its daily chart, observed Rupak De of LKP Securities, pointing to further correction. However, he also calls for a break on either side of 17,750 and 18,250 for a directional move on the index.

Key levels to watch out for

For tomorrow's weekly options expiry, the 18,000 strike call of the Nifty 50 index added 70.8 lakh shares in Open Interest. The 18,100 call added 53.26 lakh shares, while the 17,900 call added close to 43 lakh shares.

On the downside, the 18,000 put saw shedding of 36.1 lakh shares in Open Interest while the 18,100 put shed 24.84 lakh shares. Further down, the 17,700 put added 29.34 lakh shares.

The Put-Call Ratio of the Nifty 50 index fell to 0.71 from 0.97 on Monday.

GNFC and Indiabulls Housing Finance continue to remain in the F&O ban.

Previous Close 17,914 100-DMA 17,906 December 26 Low 17,774 200-DMA 17,496

FII/DII activity

Long build-up (Increase in price and Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Hindustan Copper 2,20,03,200 124.20 3.24% 15.76% Max Financial Services 54,14,500 771.05 3.95% 5.10% MRF 56,820 93,710.00 0.47% 3.89% L&T Finance Holdings 6,54,66,464 92.45 0.60% 3.79% Rain Industries 1,10,91,500 177.40 0.71% 3.22%

Short build-up (Decrease in price and Increase in Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Crompton Consumer 51,09,000 337.85 -1.76% 6.74% Eicher Motors 28,71,050 3,185.00 -2.85% 5.38% Dixon Technologies 4,75,125 3,745.65 -1.17% 4.94% Indus Tower 1,54,58,800 184.15 -0.94% 4.41% Colgare-Palmolive 22,12,350 1,508.15 -2.00% 4.36%

Short Covering (Increase in price and Decrease in Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Alkem Laboratories 2,81,000 3,088.50 1.24% -8.29% Syngene 11,76,000 615.00 1.85% -7.84% GNFC 87,20,400 582.90 0.23% -5.29% JK Cement 4,56,500 2,889.00 0.18% -4.30% Mahindra & Mahindra 1,35,02,300 1,319.45 0.19% -4.19%

Long Unwinding (Decrease in price and open interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Hero Motocorp 23,20,800 2,714.55 -1.58% -5.72% Indiabulls Housing Finance 3,87,48,000 137.55 -3.47% -5.70% RBL Bank 3,08,85,000 180.95 -3.13% -5.36% M&M Finance 2,25,28,000 235.10 -1.20% -5.01% Abbott India 42,080 22,198.95 -0.68% -4.80%