Trade Setup for Jan 10: Nifty 50 holding support base of 17,900 - 18,000 crucial as market reacts to TCS earnings

The Nifty 50 closed at its highest level since January 04 on Monday.

It was yet another case of the market falling towards crucial support levels and rebounding from those. That's exactly what the Nifty 50 did on Monday as the benchmark reversed three days of losses to close at its highest since January 04.

Most of the gains on Monday were led by Technology names, with the Nifty IT index ending over 3 percent higher. TCS also gained a similar quantum ahead of its earnings announcement, which managed to meet street expectations on most fronts.

Metals were the other performers on Monday on the China reopening theme. Manishi Raychaudhuri of BNP Paribas said that Metals can be a good short-term bet as in the face of a global recession, they may not perform over a longer timeframe.

Raychaudhuri also spoke of the Indian market where he spoke of the "Sell China, Buy India" strategy that had been the norm over the last few years. However, he still finds valuations of the Indian market to be at a significant premium, despite the recent underperformance.

Dealers that CNBC-TV18 spoke to believe that the Nifty 50 is stuck in a 500 point range of 17,800 on the downside and 18,300 on the upside.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com says that Nifty 50's momentum readings have given a positive crossover and the index has now formed a good support base in the range of 17,900 - 18,000. He believes that this support base and the index heavyweights may lead the market higher over the short term.

After losing nearly 1,300 points during the three-day fall, the Nifty Bank also witnessed some buying emerge at lower levels, with the index ending with gains of nearly 400 points on Monday. The index continues to remain in a range of 42,000 - 43,000 and a break on either side will provide a clear direction, according to Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. He believes that the index is in a buy-on-dip mode, with upside targets of 42,900 and 43,000.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the January 10 trading session:

SGX Nifty

On Tuesday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — declined 22 points or 0.12 percent to 18,150.5, thereby pointing to a subdued opening for the market.

Global Markets

Markets in the Asia Pacific are trading mixed this morning. The Nikkei 225 is up 1 percent, as is the Topix, as consumer prices in Japan rose 4 percent in December, beating expectations for a 3.8 percent rise. Investors are also digesting data from South Korea's current account balance, which shifted into deficit from surplus for the first time in three months. Kospi and Kosdaq are trading with marginal gains.

Benchmarks in the US ended mixed on Monday as a rally in beaten down shares like Tesla helped the Nasdaq Composite end higher by 0.6 percent. On the other hand, the Dow Jones shed 100 points, while the S&P 500 ended flat but with a negative bias. Shares of Tesla ended 6 percent higher on Monday, and have now gained in six out of the last eight trading sessions.

Markets in Europe also ended at their highest level since May 2022 on Monday.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities expects this upside move on the Nifty 50 to extend towards its crucial resistance mark of 18,250 - 18,300 over the next few trading sessions. A decisive close above these levels can bring the bulls back in the market, according to him. On the downside, he sees an immediate support at levels of 18,000.

Nifty 50's momentum indicator, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has entered a bullish crossover, according to Rupak De of LKP Securities. He expects the short-term trend on the index to remain sideways to positive as long as it remains above its recent low of 17,770. On the upside, he sees resistance to be between 18,250 - 18,270 levels.

While Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects the market to remain in a broad range, he expects sectors like banking, autos and metals to do well and witness some momentum in the short term.

5Paisa's jain sees the next hurdle for the Nifty 50 at its 20-day moving average around 18,170, followed by the recent consolidation high of 18,265. "We expect these resistances to be cleared soon which would then lead the index towards 18,330 and 18,460 in the short term," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

For the weekly options expiry on January 12, the 18,000 call of the Nifty 50 added close to 60 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 17,900 call which added over 40 lakh shares.

On the downside, highest Open Interest addition for the puts was also seen at the 18,000 strike with 35.7 lakh shares, followed by the 18,100 put that added nearly 30 lakh shares.

Nifty 50's Put-Call Ratio is back at 0.97 compared to 0.75 at closing on Friday.

GNFC is the new entrant to the F&O ban while Indiabulls Housing Finance continues to remain in the ban period.

FII/DII activity

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com also observed that FIIs had about 60 percent of their positions in index futures on the short side but they have not formed any new fresh shorts over the last two days. He added that positive cues from the global markets may lead them to cover their existing shorts as well.

Long build-up (Increase in price and Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Mahindra & Mahindra 1,40,92,400 1,317.50 3.64% 12.24% Power Grid 4,02,97,500 210.25 0.50% 9.91% ONGC 3,57,20,300 149.30 1.01% 5.94% Nestle India 2,44,880 20,112.05 0.90% 5.01% Beger Paints 62,23,800 570.80 0.25% 4.70%

Short build-up (Decrease in price and Increase in Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change GNFC 92,07,900 578.55 -2.14% 12.84% City Union Bank 1,03,25,000 172.80 -1.54% 12.66% Titan 78,58,125 2,498.00 -2.11% 10.75% Atul 1,30,350 7,761.00 -0.53% 9.65% Bajaj Finserv 97,12,500 1,420.00 -1.27% 9.15%

Short Covering (Increase in price and Decrease in Open Interest)