Trade Setup for Jan 06: This level is now a key support for the Nifty 50 index as FII selling continues

FII selling over the last two trading sessions has totaled close to Rs 3,500 crore.

The market has been in a corrective phase over the last two trading sessions, mostly led by persistent selling from FIIs and expiry-related volatility at play. FIIs have now been net sellers for the last 10 sessions, with the last two of them accounting for selling worth nearly Rs 3,500 crore.

The Nifty 50 tested its 100-day moving average level of 17,893 on Thursday before a sharp recovery in the final minutes. The index gained over 100 points from the day's low to end exactly at 18,000.

Bajaj Twins were the top losers on the Nifty 50 on Thursday, declining between 5-7 percent after brokerages were unimpressed with Bajaj Finance's business update. The weekly options expiry play triggered further volatility.

Technology stocks, starting with TCS will start to report their December quarter results from January 9.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on Thursday, Rupen Rajguru of Julius Baer said that he sees a the Nifty to cap its upside between levels of 19,500 - 20,000 while the downside levels are seen at around 17,000. He also said that the trend of value stocks outperforming the growth ones may continue at least till the first half of the year.

We see this year as a year of cool-off. From a global perspective, the inflation would cool-off, the growth will cool-off. And we hope the war also cools-off. And in that scenario, what will happen? What continued or what started in middle of last year, that trend probably might continue till the first half of this year, where in the value stocks have outperformed and probably will outperform for at least first half of the season.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

According to Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com, the Nifty 50 is trading around a rising trendline support and its momentum readings on the lower timeframe charts have entered the oversold territory. Therefore, he believes that creating short positions at this juncture may not be a good idea. "In fact, one can look for contra trade and look for buying opportunities," he said.

The Nifty Bank index fell close to 350 points on Thursday after falling over 500 points during midday trading. Within this index, Jain sees upside resistance at levels of 43,060 and 43,520 while downside support is seen at 42,220 and below that, 41,850. He also expects other sectors to take the market leadership in the short-term as stock-specific newsflow dominates the Nifty Bank. "Traders are advised to look for stock specific buying opportunities in stocks which have shown relative strength in the last one week," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the January 06 trading session:

SGX Nifty

On Friday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — declined 57.5 points or 0.32 percent to 18,007.5, thereby pointing to a negative opening for the market.

Global Markets

Markets in the Asia-Pacific have opened mixed on the final trading day of this truncated week as the Federal Reserve signaled further rate hikes ahead. Both Nikkei 225 and Topix in Japan trade little changed, while the Kospi is trading with a positive bias.

Sell-off resumed on Wall Street on Thursday after initial jobless claims fell to the lowest in 14 months. The Dow Jones declined over 340 points, led mainly by a 6 percent drop at Walgreens while the S&P 500 declined 1.2 percent. The Nasdaq also slipped 1.5 percent to fall further towards the 10,000 mark.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities observed the formation of a negative candle on the Nifty 50's daily chart with a long lower shadow. Technically, such a pattern indicates downside to continue amidst volatility. He expects buying to emerge from levels of 17,750 or 17,800. He expects the Nifty 50 to revisit the recent swing low of 17,775 in the short-term while an upside bounce may encounter resistance at levels of 18,100.

5Paisa's Jain also sees the swing low of 17,770 to act as an important support for the Nifty 50, and advises using this support for buying opportunities in intraday declines. Momentum on the downside may accelerate on a break below 17,770.

Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects the market to move sideways due to lack of fresh triggers. He now expects the earnings season to provide a new direction to the market, while adding that sectors linked to crude will remain in the spotlight after a strong price correction.

Key levels to watch out for

For the weekly options expiry of January 12, the 18,100 strike call of the Nifty 50 added 23.6 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 18,200 call, which added 18.8 lakh shares.

On the downside, the 17,900 put added 10.8 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 17,700 put added 10.3 lakh shares.

Nifty 50's put-call ratio has risen to 0.97 from Wednesday's 0.72.

Indiabulls Housing Finance is the only stock to enter the F&O ban period.

FII/DII activity

Long build-up (Increase in price and Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Apollo Tyres 1,48,89,000 339.65 5.53% 19.56% Godrej Consumer Products 57,70,000 923.00 3.45% 9.67% Petronet LNG 1,27,32,000 222.00 2.19% 7.50% Voltas 64,69,800 814.35 0.79% 6.02% Hindalco 2,26,85,600 465.25 0.85% 5.73%

Short build-up (Decrease in price and Increase in Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Info Edge 13,20,375 3,731.20 -2.50% 9.30% AU Small Finance Bank 89,06,000 627.80 -1.44% 9.21% Bajaj Finance 63,63,750 6,115.00 -7.16% 8.61% Trent 43,76,000 1,283.00 -2.02% 8.27% JK Cement 4,78,500 2,896.55 -1.00% 8.20%

Long Unwinding (Decrease in price and open interest)