market News

Trade Setup for Jan 05: Weekly options expiry in focus as Nifty 50 reacts to FOMC minutes, business updates

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jan 5, 2023 7:46:12 AM IST (Updated)

Multiple moving parts in today's trading session - reaction to the FOMC minutes, several key business updates, and the weekly options expiry may keep the Nifty 50 choppy.

Indian markets would react to the FOMC minutes released overnight which showed that the US central bank will remain aggressive in its policy to control high inflation levels. What may also keep the market volatile is the weekly options expiry and the Nifty 50 index closing below a key level.

The trio of Nifty 50, Sensex and the Nifty Bank index closed a percent lower on Wednesday as the street looked towards the FOMC minutes. The Nifty 50 slipped towards the 18,000 mark, declining nearly 200 points.
Quarterly business updates from companies like Bajaj Finance and Marico will also be in focus today, as will the technology names, which kickstart the December quarter earnings season next week.
In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, Harsha Upadhyay of Kotak Mutual Fund said that he still remains structurally positive on India's growth prospects and that the Jury is still out on fund flows switching from India to China, once the latter's economy reopens. He further added that while short-term market movements are difficult to predict, India will continue to outperform global markets. "The market may consolidate but we don't see it coming off significantly," he said.
What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?
The Nifty 50 index has formed a long bear candle on the daily charts indicating a breakdown of the recent consolidation range, according to Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. The negative lower tops, lower bottoms chart pattern remains intact on the index and further weakness can drag the Nifty 50 to its lower bottom in the near-term.
Same is the case for the Nifty Bank index, which fell close to 500 points on Wednesday. The index also closed below a key support level of 43,000. Kunal Shah of LKP Securities wants a follow-up selling move for the Nifty Bank to slide towards the 42,500 - 42,000 zone on the downside. That range, according to Shah, will act as a make-or-break level for the bulls. He wants traders to have a sell-on-rise approach on the Nifty Bank.
Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the January 05 trading session:
SGX Nifty
On Thursday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — increased 47.5 points or 0.26 percent to 18,158.5, thereby pointing to a steady opening for the market.
Global Markets
 
Asian markets have opened with modest gains this morning as investors digest minutes from the FOMC meeting. The Nikkei 225 has opened 0.35 percent higher, while the Topix is flat. The Kospi has risen 0.7 percent.
Markets on Wall Street ended higher in a volatile session on Wednesday, lodging their first positive close of 2023. The Dow Jones closed 133 points higher, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gained 0.7 percent each.
What to expect on Dalal Street
HDFC Securities' Shetti says that further weakness on the Nifty 50 can take the index down to its recent low of 17,775. On the upside, any pullback move can see resistance at levels of 18,150.
Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com alludes to the long-short ratio of FIIs, which is now below 50 percent. "This indicates that they (FIIs) have more short positions in the index futures segment which is not a good sign," he said. On the downside, he sees support for the Nifty 50 at 17,900 - 17,950, while 18,250 is the immediate hurdle. He advises traders to look to trade within the range and a directional move can be seen post a breakout on either side.
Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects buying to emerge at lower levels even as the market may remain sideways in the near-term. He expects the Nifty 50 to find some support at levels of 18,000. IT, Banks, Insurance, Fertilisers, and Capital Goods may remain in focus due to their respective news flow.
Key levels to watch out for
For today's weekly options expiry, the 18,100 call on the Nifty 50 index added 92.8 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 18,100 call, which added close to 55 lakh shares.
On the downside, the 17,900 put added 15.42 lakh shares and the 18,000 put added 14.6 lakh shares in Open Interest.
Nifty 50's Put-Call Ratio has slipped below the mark of 1 at 0.72 from 1.06. No stocks are in the F&O ban.
FII/DII activity
Long build-up (Increase in price and Open Interest)
StocksCurrent OICMPPrice ChangeOI Change
Astral16,66,7752,018.200.19%9.52%
Chambal Fertilisers68,41,500318.200.58%8.54%
GNFC74,59,400578.601.30%5.71%
Abbott India47,08021,965.650.51%5.56%
Havells46,72,5001,151.851.70%1.69%
Short build-up (Decrease in price and Increase in Open Interest)
StocksCurrent OICMPPrice ChangeOI Change
Gujarat Gas43,17,500477.95-2.82%20.52%
Indus Towers1,50,64,000185.25-2.65%11.64%
PVR28,35,1621,701.00-1.31%11.31%
Atul1,10,2507,955.00-3.04%9.54%
Cummins India16,94,4001,383.10-0.92%8.49%
Long Unwinding (Decrease in price and open interest)
StocksCurrent OICMPPrice ChangeOI Change
ONGC19,34,84,500116.15-2.27%-12.27%
Hindustan Copper1,84,51,200114.50-1.97%-6.29%
Tata Steel3,02,95,650146.60-2.39%-5.82%
Dalmia Bharat11,24,0001,854.95-1.54%-5.27%
JK Cement4,42,2502,925.95-1.88%-4.74%
Also Read: Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Marico, RBL Bank, HPCL, NTPC, SJVN and more
First Published: Jan 5, 2023 5:56 AM IST
X