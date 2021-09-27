Trade setup for Sept 28: Nifty to stay muted? Key market cues before Tuesday's session

Indian equity benchmarks ended a volatile day barely higher but managed to hit record closing highs, though losing altitude after coming within inches of all-time highs. Gains in automobile and select financial stocks along with heavyweights such as Reliance Industries were offset by losses in IT, pharmaceutical and consumer shares.

The Bank Nifty gauge jumped 0.9 percent to a record, boosted by shares of the country's top lenders, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The 50-scrip benchmark has formed a second straight bearish candle, with a strong base near 17,740-17,800 levels, said Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

The northward movement may continue and any dip around the support zone can be used to add fresh long positions. On the other hand, a strong hurdle is coming near 17,930, followed by 18,000, he said.

Time for a breather

The Nifty has made a double top formation on intraday charts, suggesting temporary weakness, though the short-term trend looks positive, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

Here are key things to know about the market before Tuesday's session:

Global markets

European shares started the day on a strong note amid a surge in crude oil rates that powered oil shares. The pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark was trading 0.4 percent in early deals.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures traded 0.3 percent lower , suggesting a weak start ahead on Wall Street.

Earlier in the day, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.1 percent lower, amid concerns about hawkish central bank policies and the fallout from China Evergrande’s financial troubles.

What to expect on Dalal Street

For day traders, the immediate hurdle for Nifty50 could be 17,900, below which, correction could continue up to 17,750-17,710 levels, according to Chouhan. "On the other hand, if it moves above 17,900, an uptrend continuation formation is likely to continue up to 17,950-18,000 levels," he said.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99, expects the market to consolidate in the coming days. He expects banking and automobile shares to be in focus.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Major support for the index is seen at 17,820, followed by 17,750 and 17,700 levels, and major resistance at 17,950 and then 18,000, according to Sharma.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, support is expected at 37,950-37,680 levels, and resistance comes in at 38350, 38500 and 38700, he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 442.5 crore on Friday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), however, offloaded stocks worth a net Rs 515.9 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is concentrated at the strike price of 18,000, followed by 18,500. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at the strikes of 17,800 and 17,700, NSE data shows.

This suggests that immediate resistance can be expected at 18,000, and immediate support comes in at 17,800, and then 17,700.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ASHOKLEY 4,04,64,000 130.8 2.47% 24.78% ONGC 4,08,33,100 140.3 2.82% 21.42% TATACHEM 72,44,000 920 4% 17.81% INDHOTEL 1,38,56,700 190 6% 16.35% FEDERALBNK 7,37,20,000 81.55 0.99% 14.54%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) EICHERMOT 38,19,550 2,877.95 -1.93% -16.77% IDFCFIRSTB 14,46,28,000 46.9 -0.53% -15.57% APLLTD 14,39,900 789.2 -0.36% -12.64% UBL 13,39,100 1,555.65 -3.34% -12.60% NAVINFLUOR 5,38,650 3,804.30 -2.47% -12.03%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) AARTIIND 29,63,100 937.95 2.46% -19.76% ZEEL 2,87,97,000 320 0.34% -14.66% AMARAJABAT 48,82,000 766 4.21% -11.68% EXIDEIND 2,01,34,800 182.15 1.48% -10.67% TVSMOTOR 48,09,000 555.4 3.45% -8.62%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PFIZER 2,05,375 5,644.50 -1.27% 19.84% APOLLOHOSP 24,45,250 4,578.95 -3.43% 17.02% DEEPAKNTR 20,88,500 2,447.40 -1.43% 16.02% LT 98,92,300 1,743 -1.39% 15.65% OFSS 4,49,250 4,569.75 -2.85% 14.27%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Reliance Industries Hindalco, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, ONGC and Tata Chemicals, Godrej Properties, DLF, Prestige Estates and Phoenix Mills were among the 32 stocks in the BSE 500 index — the broadest gauge on the stock exchange — that clocked 52-week highs.

Inox Leisure, Blue Dart, Chalet Hotels, EIH, Century Plyboards, Century Textiles, Gujarat Fluorochemicals and Cera Sanitaryware also hit the milestone.

52-week lows

No stock in the BSE 500 universe hit a 52-week low. Apart from that, CarTrade Tech, Aptus Value Housing and Suvidhaa Infoserve were among the few stocks that hit the trough.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index -- which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term -- jumped 6.7 percent to 18.1 on Monday, having surged as much as 7.2 percent during the session.