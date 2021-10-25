Trade setup for Oct 26: Is Nifty50 set to reclaim 18,300? Key market cues before Tuesday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback on Monday after four consecutive trading sessions of losses. While gains in the heavyweight financial pack -- led by ICICI Bank -- pushed the market higher, losses in auto, IT and consumer scrips limited the upside. For the Bank Nifty, it was the best day in a month, taking the gauge to a record closing high.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 index has formed a bearish candle on the daily scale, having made lower lows for the past four sessions, according to Chandan Taparia, Vice President-Equity Derivatives and Technical, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. It has made a hammer-like candle on the daily chart, with resistance gradually shifting lower, he said.

The 50-scrip benchmark now has to cross and hold above 18,150 to see an upmove towards 18,300 and 18,450 with support placed at 17,947-17,850 levels, Taparia added.

A bounce may be just around the corner

The hourly lower Bollinger band has become flat, which is expected to provide support on the downside, said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"The hourly momentum indicator has developed positive divergence, which is suggesting that a bounce is around the corner. The Nifty can take a leap towards 18,300-18,360. Overall, it is expected to continue with short-term consolidation," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Tuesday's session:

Global Markets

European markets started the day on a stronger note amid optimism on major quarterly financial results due this week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1 percent at the last count. The United Kingdom's FTSE benchmark was up 0.4 percent. Earlier in the day, Asian markets were steady with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares flat.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were last seen trading 0.1 percent higher, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Kotak Securities Head of Equity Research (Retail) Shrikant Chouhan expects 17,950 and 18,300 to be trend determining levels for the next few days. The market appears to be in the process of stabilising, but for that, the index should respect the 17,950 level. If that level is dismissed, the Nifty may come down to the 17,750-17,600 band, he said.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99, expects volatility to continue in the coming days. "Investors are advised to keep strict stop losses to their positions," he said. Sharma expects banking, chemical, real estate and automobile shares to remain in the spotlight on Tuesday.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: On Tuesday, strong support is likely at for the index at 18,050, below which, the market may give up the 18,000 mark, to extend losses to 17,950-17,900 levels. Strong resistance is expected at 18,250, followed by 18,350-18,400 levels, he added.

According to Chouhan, a big hurdle for the index is placed at 18300, after which, he believes it may gradually move to 18,450-18,500 levels.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, strong resistance is expected at 41,350, which, if breached, might be followed by new all-time highs, said Sharma, who expects strong support at 41,100, and then 40,700.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out a net Rs 2,697.7 crore

from Indian equities on Friday. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) saved the day, with net purchases of Rs 1,030 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum open interest is at the strike price of 18,500, and there is a high degree of accumulation at 18,200, 18,300 and 18,400 levels. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 18,000, and next only at 17,500, NSE data shows. This suggests immediate resistance can be expected in the 18,200-18,400 region, and support comes in at 18,000.

Long build-up

Here are four stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ICICIBANK 6,40,99,750 847 11.48% 26.94% PEL 36,61,075 2,600 0.23% 11.06% PVR 22,60,071 1,740.05 6.54% 10.77% SBIN 5,95,42,500 509 1.25% 8.43% APOLLOHOSP 26,34,500 4,167 3.24% 8.11%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) APLLTD 20,57,000 765.65 -0.23% -14.04% FEDERALBNK 9,61,50,000 102.55 -1.68% -11.68% JKCEMENT 92,225 3,124.95 -1.31% -10.25% IPCALAB 10,72,125 2,220 -2.22% -10.12% IEX 93,37,500 697.6 -8.85% -9.65%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) POLYCAB 8,09,400 2,346 3.59% -23.09% SUNTV 1,13,49,000 561.35 1.73% -13.94% NATIONALUM 7,00,40,000 104.15 0.43% -8.06% CIPLA 1,05,81,350 900 0.45% -6.70% VOLTAS 23,46,000 1,187.45 1.04% -6.27%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BATAINDIA 15,58,150 1,958.40 -3.49% 25.80% ALKEM 4,52,400 3,720 -0.97% 21.62% MPHASIS 11,45,625 3,211 -1.06% 20.62% DIVISLAB 18,08,400 4,993.95 -1.85% 19.77% PIIND 11,35,750 2,996.45 -1.45% 18.29%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Indian Bank, Inox Leisure, Rail Vikas and Shriram Transport were among the 14 stocks in the BSE 500 universe that clocked 52-week highs.

52-week lows

Only three stocks in the broadest index on the bourse hit 52-week lows: Biocon, Indostar Capital and Spandana Sphoorty.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term — rose 0.4 percent to settle at 17.6 on Monday, having surged as much as 6.9 percent during the session.