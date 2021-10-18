Trade setup for Oct 19: Next stop for Nifty50 only at 18,700? Key market cues before Tuesday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to the sixth session in a row on Monday as the market resumed trade following a day's holiday. Strong buying interest in financial, IT and metal shares pushed the headline indices higher, taking them to unprecedented levels once again. Fear gauge VIX surged nine percent -- its biggest jump in nearly a month.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 index has formed a small negative candle at the swing highs with minor upper and lower shadows. Technically, this pattern signals the formation of a spinning top type candle, which is often associated with a top reversal, said Shetti, suggesting traders to protect long positions with apt stop losses.

ALSO READ

18,350 level key

Though the index formed a small bearish candle, it has been making higher lows for the past four sessions, said Chandan Taparia, Vice President-Equity Derivatives and Technical, Broking and Distribution at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. "Now it has to continue to hold above the 18,350 zone to extend its move towards 18,543 and 18,700 levels, with support seen at 18,250 and 18,150," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Tuesday's session:

Global Markets

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were last seen trading down 0.3 percent, suggesting a weak opening ahead on Wall Street.

European shares fell after weaker-than-expected growth data from China hit luxury stocks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.7 percent. A surge in commodity prices kept investors concerned about inflation globally. Earlier in the day, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.1 percent, after data showed China's economy expanded 4.9 percent in Q3 -- its slowest pace of growth in a year.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the short-term trend of the 50-scrip index remains positive. The overall chart pattern calls for caution when it comes to long positions with the possibility of another round of short-term weakness, which could be a buy-on-dips opportunity. "A sustainable move above 18,650 is likely to nullify this negative indication. Immediate support is placed at 18,350," he said.

The market is entering a bullish mode, but that is nothing new since March 2020, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

He suggests trading or investing in select stocks with decent potential; for instance, Infosys. Buying on the index is recommended only on large support, and selling advised on every negative reversal in the short term. "It will control the risk of large losses," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Chouhan advises going long on the Nifty50 index around 18,370-18,400 levels with a stop loss at 18,250. Resistance is expected at 18,550, a level above which the chances of the gauge hitting 18,650 would be bright, he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net purchased Indian equities worth Rs 1,681.6 crore on Thursday, though domestic institutional investors (DIIs) played spoilsport. Net sales by DIIs stood at Rs 1,750.6 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is at the strike price of 19,000, and there is a high degree of accumulation at 18,600 and 18,900. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 18,300, and next at 18,200, NSE data shows. This suggests immediate resistance can be expected at 18,600, and immediate support comes in at 18,300.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DALBHARAT 5,02,000 2,094 1.10% 38.65% NATIONALUM 8,12,94,000 121.6 12.49% 20.03% ACC 28,01,500 2,316.75 0.10% 14.88% ASHOKLEY 3,78,36,000 145.45 0.14% 11.11% INDIACEM 1,01,18,100 219.35 1.83% 9.43%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) M&M 1,06,75,700 914.9 -2.12% -4.75% BHEL 10,84,96,500 74.3 -0.27% -3.39% SRF 33,21,875 2,337.55 -3.32% -3.20% ALKEM 5,39,200 3,859.15 -1.17% -1.85% ADANIENT 2,43,05,000 1,615 -2.29% -1.71%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IRCTC 28,30,425 5,980 9.05% -13.70% CANBK 6,44,65,200 198.95 2.42% -4.10% PFC 3,72,99,200 150.95 0.87% -4.02% VOLTAS 19,65,000 1,334.70 0.85% -3.41% TATASTEEL 4,51,43,500 1,413.10 2.67% -2.96%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LTI 6,35,400 5,896.55 -3.45% 34.51% AMARAJABAT 87,32,000 725 -5.02% 16.97% POLYCAB 10,56,900 2,489.05 -3.26% 13.99% ASIANPAINT 38,72,700 3,247.65 -1.60% 13.81% HCLTECH 2,24,46,900 1,220 -2.36% 13.72%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Titan, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Tata Power, Canara Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Indian Oil, PNB and ITC were among the 74 stocks in the BSE 500 universe that clocked 52-week highs. DMart, Dixon, Cyient, IRCTC, DLF, CESC, Aarti, EID Parry, Grasim, NTPC, Voltas, Nalco, Can Fin Homes and Bata were also among them.

52-week lows

While no stock in the broadest index on the bourse hit a 52-week low, Glenmark Life Sciences was among the 30 other scrips that hit the trough.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term — ended nine percent higher at 17.2 on Monday -- its biggest single-day jump since September 20.