Trade Setup for May 25: Nifty 50 poised for second straight positive expiry, needs to sustain these levels

17,915 is the level that the Nifty 50 needs to close above in order to ensure a second straight positive F&O series.

Today's session will mark the expiry of the May Futures & Options (F&O) contracts for both Nifty 50 and the Nifty Bank. The 50-stock benchmark is poised for its second consecutive F&O series gain. After gaining over 800 points in the April series, the index is up 370 points so far in May before the expiry session.

While expiry-related volatility may or may not trim some gains, it is unlikely that the index would fall below the 17,915 mark, which it closed the previous series at. This would be the first instance since October-November last year when the Nifty 50 has had back-to-back positive expiries.

The higher-tops, higher-bottoms sequence on the Nifty 50 broke yet again after two trading sessions, as the index could not cross 18,400 intraday, making an intraday high of 18,392. Even the intraday low of 18,262 was well below Wednesday's low of 18,324.

For the Nifty 50, 18,400 has become a sturdy resistance since the last 12 trading sessions, according to Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities. "A decisive close above this level can resume the uptrend," he said. The most open active contracts for the Nifty 50 are at 18,300. Ramani sees downside support for the Nifty 50 at 18,200.

The India VIX, commonly referred to as the fear gauge in the Indian markets, rose 4%, giving major discomfort to the bulls.

On the other hand, the Nifty Bank index has struggled to move in either direction from the 43,500 - 44,000 range. The index has gained 677 points in the May series so far after closing the previous series exactly at 43,000. The index has not seen a move of one percent or more in either direction since May 8.

The Nifty Bank has formed a shooting star pattern on the daily chart, which is a bearish reversal signal, said SAMCO's Ramani. It even closed below the 43,700 mark, a strong support over the last three trading sessions in the final minutes of trade on Wednesday. The next downside support is now seen at 43,500, which is the lower end of the range, Ramani said. The most open active contracts for the index are at 43,800.

Sentiment regarding the Nifty Bank is negative as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in a bearish crossover, said Rupak De of LKP Securities. While the support is placed at 43,500, De believes that a break below that would trigger a further correction in the index. The 43,700 support has now become a resistance, followed by 44,000.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank continued to underperform for the Nifty Bank index.

The Nifty Metal index was the biggest sectoral loser on Wednesday, ending 1.5 percent lower, courtesy of profit booking seen in Adani Enterprises after a three-day surge and results from Hindalco which, however, were good on a standalone basis. The index also snapped a three-day rally, which was mostly led by Adani Enterprises. Only two out of the 15 index constituents ended higher on Wednesday.

Vedanta and Welspun Corp were the only two stocks on the Nifty Metal index that closed higher on Wednesday.

Lets take a look at what the F&O data is indicating:

Nifty 50 On The Call Side For The May 25 Expiry:

For today's weekly and monthly expiry, Open Interest addition was seen between 18,300 and 18,450 Call strikes for the Nifty 50. While the 18,350 call saw maximum Open Interest addition, the 18,400 call also added shares in Open Interest.

Strike Open Interest (Shares) Premium 18,350 46.13 Lakh Added 18.45 18,450 42.31 Lakh Added 3.7 18,300 41.53 Lakh Added 37.5 18,400 26.97 Lakh Added 8.25

Nifty 50 On The Put Side For The May 25 Expiry:

Open Interest shedding took place for Nifty 50 strikes between 17,900 and 18,400 puts. However, the 18,250 put saw some addition in Open Interest. The 18,350 put had maximum Open Interest shedding.

Strike Open Interest (Shares) Premium 18,350 20.35 Lakh Shed 76.25 17,900 18.03 Lakh Shed 1.3 18,400 16.98 Lakh Shed 116.25 18,250 16.88 Lakh Added 25.4

Ahead of the final trading session of the May F&O series, Nifty 50's rollovers stand at 53 percent, while for the Nifty Bank, they are at 55 percent. Put-Call Ratio for the Nifty 50 is back at 1.01 from 1.2 on Tuesday. Stocks like Delta Corp and Indiabulls Housing Finance continue to remain in the F&O ban.

Here are the stocks that will be reacting to their March quarter results reported after market hours on Wednesday:

Nifty 50: None

Non-Nifty Reactions: LIC Of India, Nykaa, NALCO, Brigade Enterprises, Borosil Renewables, Caplin Point Laboratories, Fine Organic Industries, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Phoenix Mills, Rupa & Co., Wonderla Holidays.

Here are the stocks that will be reporting their March quarter earnings today:

Nifty 50: None

Non-Nifty Earnings: Vodafone Idea, Indian Energy Exchange, SAIL, Zee Entertainment, GSFC, Page Industries, Dhanuka Agritech, EClerx, Emami, HOEC, IRFC, Kolte-Patil Developers, Radico Khaitan, TTK Prestige, Waterbase

What Are The Global Cues Indicating?

US equities had another session of losses on Wednesday as the impasse over the debt ceiling continued. The Dow Jones fell for the fourth day in a row, declining over 250 points, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

Futures too have declined after Fitch Ratings has put the US' AAA rating on a 'negative watch' saying that the ongoing negotiations have raised risks that the government could miss some of its payments. However, the ratings agency is still optimistic of a resolution before the June 1 deadline.

The Singapore traded (SGX) Nifty futures, which are an early indicator of how the markets will begin trade back home, declined 34 points or 0.19 percent to 18,250, thereby pointing to a subdued start to the trading session on expiry day.

Despite the correction on Wednesday, both foreign as well as domestic investors were buyers in the cash market. Foreign investors had a buy figure in excess of Rs 1,000 crore.

Subash Gangandharan of HDFC Securities expects the uptrend on the Nifty 50 to continue despite pressure seen at higher levels. He expects the index to make a comeback as long as it continues to hold above its previous swing low of 18,250.