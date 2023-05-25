Trade Setup for May 25: Nifty 50 poised for second straight positive expiry, needs to sustain these levels

17,915 is the level that the Nifty 50 needs to close above in order to ensure a second straight positive F&O series.

Today's session will mark the expiry of the May Futures & Options (F&O) contracts for both Nifty 50 and the Nifty Bank. The 50-stock benchmark is poised for its second consecutive F&O series gain. After gaining over 800 points in the April series, the index is up 370 points so far in May before the expiry session.

While expiry-related volatility may or may not trim some gains, it is unlikely that the index would fall below the 17,915 mark, which it closed the previous series at. This would be the first instance since October-November last year when the Nifty 50 has had back-to-back positive expiries.

The higher-tops, higher-bottoms sequence on the Nifty 50 broke yet again after two trading sessions, as the index could not cross 18,400 intraday, making an intraday high of 18,392. Even the intraday low of 18,262 was well below Wednesday's low of 18,324.