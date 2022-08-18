By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Friday, Aug 19: A decisive move above the 18000 mark can open the window for 18500 on the Nifty50, say experts, as the index took its winning spree to the eighth straight session. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks finished a choppy session in the green on Thursday, August 18, with the Nifty50 taking its winning spree to the eighth session in a row. Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's last policy review raised hopes the Fed may not be as aggressive with hikes in COVID-era interest rates as thought earlier.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable positive candle on the daily chart, reflecting sideways movement close to the highs, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He believes the overall uptrend of the 50-scrip index remains intact.

More upside on the cards for Nifty Bank

Momentum indicator RSI is in a bullish crossover for the Nifty Bank, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"The trend for the short term is likely to remain strong," said De, who sees resistance for the banking index at 40,100 and support in the 39,250-39,000 zone.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the August 19 session:

Global markets

European shares inched higher on August 18, led by oil stocks, following minor losses across Asia, but gains were capped by fears of slowing growth as ECB officials hinted at a large rate hike next month. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent, suggesting a mild start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes a sustainable move above 17,900-18,000 levels in the short term can open the next upside target in the 18,500-18,600 zone in the coming week.

He sees crucial supports at 17,760.

Key moving averages

In a bullish sign, the Nifty50 continues to be almost 6percent above its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,924.7 39,538.1 10 17,914.6 39,488.5 20 17,896 39,389.4 50 17,742.8 39,010.5 100 17,534.2 38,432.9 200 16,974.7 37,202.3

Palak Kothari, Senior Technical Analyst at Choice Broking, identified the following support and resistance levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,800 18,100 Nifty Bank 39,l000 40,000

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with two lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,100 and 18,300, with 1.2 lakh each, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,900, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and at 17,800 and 17,950, with 1.1 lakh each.

This suggests strong resistance at the 18,000 mark and a firm base at 17,900.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DIXON 605,125 4,076.65 1.29% 8.35% LT 8,673,600 1,897.55 1.87% 6.59% DABUR 10,248,750 596 1.59% 6.38% DALBHARAT 1,282,500 1,677 5.05% 6.35% FSL 14,591,200 111.25 0.09% 5.42%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INTELLECT 1,814,250 627.15 -1.47% -5.99% MGL 3,038,400 894.05 -1.66% -3.71% ESCORTS 1,897,500 1,806.70 -0.85% -3.39% WHIRLPOOL 707,000 1,824.30 -0.01% -3.07% BRITANNIA 1,791,200 3,699.85 -0.36% -2.98%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDIACEM 13,908,400 205.2 6.10% -9.86% TATACONSUM 8,983,800 810 1.98% -5.26% KOTAKBANK 16,785,200 1,913.50 3.68% -3.18% TATACHEM 7,477,000 1,124.30 1.15% -3.02% POLYCAB 848,400 2,461.35 0.33% -2.76%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DRREDDY 1,742,000 4,214.15 -2.47% 13.17% IEX 50,865,000 167.15 -3.33% 7.87% HINDPETRO 18,881,100 263.65 -0.43% 7.34% ONGC 52,621,800 136.25 -0.44% 7.23% MUTHOOTFIN 5,437,875 1,062.95 -0.54% 5.77%