Trade Setup for Aug 11: Will heavyweights help market move higher? Check key market cues before Wednesday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks hit all-time highs before giving up more than half of the day's gains in a volatile session on Tuesday amid weakness in global markets. Nifty50 was left with only a minor gain by the end of the session, off 79.15 points from an all-time high of 16,359 clocked earlier on Tuesday. Bank Nifty was flat, having moved in a tight range.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Nifty50 formed a doji candle pattern on the daily chart for a second consecutive day, again hinting at indecision in the market, according to Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Market needs support of index giants

"In the last five days, the index remained in a narrow range of 16,170-16,350 on the high side. We have to face such type of formation when we see vertical upward movement in a stock or index. It is a time consuming but bullish consolidation sort of formation for the market. However, at such a high base, we need the support of index giants for the market to move higher," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

Profit booking at higher levels

From now onwards, it would be hard for the index to keep up the same pace, according to Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking.

"Traders are advised to be a bit vigilant going ahead and should ideally avoid aggressive bets. Until then, we are likely to see similar profit booking moves at higher levels. Also, the broader market has been sulking for the last 3-4 days, making traders’ lives miserable. Stock selection has become extremely difficult and hence, one should remain light on positions," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Wednesday's session:

What to expect

Nifty50 continues to trade in a narrow range with volatility and this market action could continue for Wednesday's session, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"After the upside breakout of the broader range recently, Nifty sustaining with the upside breakout could be a positive indication. A decisive move above 16,360 is expected to open the next upside towards 16,500 in the near term," he said.

Global markets

S&P 500 futures were almost unchanged at the last count, indicating a flat start on Wall Street ahead. European stocks hit a record high as investors took comfort from strong earnings reports. The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained logged an all-time high. Asian stocks ended mixed.

Oil prices rose by more than $1, recouping some of the losses in the previous session, as rise of demand in Europe and the US outweighed concerns over a rise of coronavirus cases in Asian countries. Brent crude futures were last seen trading 1.7 percent higher at $70.24 per barrel.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is at the strike price of 16,300, and then 16,400. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is concentrated at the strike price of 16,200, and next only at 16,000, according to data from NSE. This indicates that immediate resistance can be expected at 16,300, followed by 16,400, and support at 16,200-16,000.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: On Wednesday, if the index crosses 16,360, we can see the 16,500 level, said Chouhan.

Strong support for Nifty is at 16,200, followed by 16,100, and Tuesday’s high (16,359) is an immediate hurdle, said Chavan.

Nifty Bank: The banking index needs to stabilise beyond 36,200 for Nifty50 to make a move towards 16,500, he added.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MRF 42,430 80,050.75 0.74% 14.35% TECHM 1,28,37,000 1,289.50 1.91% 10.54% CUMMINSIND 30,90,000 913.1 0.93% 7.13% TRENT 12,97,750 930 0.99% 6.76% HAVELLS 34,75,500 1,239.35 0.42% 5.37%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GODREJPROP 23,86,800 1,554 -0.79% -3.49% BEL 2,75,12,000 169.3 -1.28% -3.37% ABFRL 1,11,74,800 205.5 -2.19% -3.37% NATIONALUM 8,58,67,000 78.05 -6.02% -2.79% UBL 17,21,300 1,395.35 -1.61% -1.91%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) NAVINFLUOR 5,03,325 3,871 4.08% -13.63% CUMMINSIND 33,02,400 946 3.77% -6.65% STAR 15,63,300 695 1.70% -6.26% ALKEM 5,85,800 3,580 1.74% -4.88% MPHASIS 7,33,525 2,706 0.42% -4.12%

(Increase in open interest and a decrease in price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MANAPPURAM 1,98,66,000 186.5 -7.35% 24.52% PFC 3,02,12,600 126.5 -4.09% 20.01% SHREECEM 1,63,825 27,159.95 -4.23% 17.18% MFSL 29,76,350 1,030.35 -3.76% 12.56% APOLLOTYRE 1,42,05,000 215.4 -3.71% 11.18%

(Decrease in open interest and an increase in price)

Volatility gauge

India VIX index -- which gauges the expectation of volatility in the market in the short term -- rose 0.79 percent to 12.71, having moved in a wide range of 9.98-13.07 on Tuesday, as against its previous close of 12.61.

FII/DII flow

Foreign institutional investors withdrew a net Rs 178.51 crore from the Indian capital market on Tuesday. Domestic institutional investors, on the other hand, brought in a net Rs 689 crore, exchange data showed.

Earnings to watch

Cadila Healthcare, Bata India, Bajaj Electricals, Cummins, CreditAccess, Gujarat State Fertilizers and HEG are scheduled to report their earnings for the quarter ended June 30 on Wednesday. Marksans Pharma, PNC Infratech, VA Tech Wabag, Force Motors, Rupa and Indoco are also among the companies due to post their quarterly numbers on the same day.