Trade Setup for Feb 28: Nifty 50 looks towards banking majors to snap seven-day losing streak

As of close on Monday's trading session, BSE-traded companies have a cumulative market capitalisation of Rs 258 lakh crore, which is the lowest level since July 2022.

It was only a last hour surge in the banking majors that ensured the Nifty 50 managed to salvage the Budget day low of 17,353. At one point, the index had slipped below 17,300, making an intraday low of 17,299.

The surge in banking majors could not prevent a seventh straight day of declines for the Nifty 50 index. The 50-stock gauge has now declined over 650 points since the close of February 16 with over Rs 10 lakh crore of investor wealth being wiped off during this period.

Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services believes that the latest date released from the US has heightened the existing worries of aggressive rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve. "The personal consumption expenditure in the US, which is Fed’s key monitorable of inflation, increased in January, pressuring investors to stay away from equities markets," he said.

Today's session will see the market anticipate quarterly GDP figures along with other key macro data. Later in the week, companies will also report auto sales numbers along with other business updates.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

According to Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities, a small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with a long lower shadow, which technically indicates the formation of a bullish hammer type candle pattern, but not the classic one at levels of 17,300.

Although the short-term trend of the Nifty 50 remains negative, the chances of a pullback rally are emerging from Monday's lows, according to Shetti, who added that any upside bounce can find strong resistance at levels of 17,600.

The Nifty 50 found support at its 200-Day Moving Average and may witness a strong recovery as long as it remains above the 200-DMA mark of 17,370, according to Rupak De of LKP Securities. Above these levels, he expects the index to move towards 17,600 - 17,750 levels. However, a decisive break below 17,370 would mean a fall towards levels of 17,150 or lower.

After shaving off nearly 2,000 points in the last seven sessions, the Nifty Bank index managed to outperform the Nifty 50, also aiding the latter's recovery from the session's lows. Kunal Shah of LKP Securities sees immediate support for the index at 39,700, which is also close to Monday's low of 39,753. Upside resistance is seen at levels of 40,500. "The index remains in a buy-on-dips mode as long as the support levels are held," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on February 28:

SGX Nifty

On Tuesday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — was unchanged at 17,487.5, thereby pointing to a subdued opening for the market.

Global Markets

After posting their worst week of 2023 so far, benchmark indices on Wall Street began the new trading week on a positive note. Investors back there are bracing themselves for another week of major retail earnings.

The Dow Jones ended with gains of 70 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent. The Nasdaq ended with gains of 0.6 percent as treasury yields eased from Friday's jump.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com also expects a pullback move considering the Hammer pattern formed at key support levels of the Nifty 50. However, he advises traders to look for stock-specific opportunities instead. He sees immediate support for he index at 17,300 - 17,250, while resistance on the upside is seen at 17,490 and 17,570.

Nifty 50's momentum oscillator RSI has also formed bullish divergence near oversold zones, according to Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities. He expects some short covering for the next couple of days with upside resistance capped at levels of 17,600. Monday's low of 17,300 - 17,250 is seen as a support.

Key Levels To Track

For the weekly options expiry on Thursday, the 17,400 strike call of the Nifty 50 has added 63 lakh shares in Open Interest. This is followed by the 17,500 call (21.3 lakh shares) and the 18,500 call (18.7 lakh shares).

On the downside, the 17,400 put option added close to 23 lakh shares in Open Interest. The 17,000 put added 14.5 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 17,600 put shed 15.2 lakh shares.

Nifty 50's put-call ratio is now at 0.72 from 0.79 on Friday. No stocks are currently in the F&O ban.

FII/DII activity

Long Build-up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Bosch 1,47,250 17899.00 0.55% 7.29% Can Fin Homes 29,54,250 574.55 0.73% 5.10% GAIL 6,60,44,700 105.15 1.01% 4.17% Axis Bank 4,83,60,000 860.30 0.67% 2.56% ICICI Prudential 1,38,84,000 407.00 1.17% 2.40%

Short Build-up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Mphasis 18,85,400 2046.00 -7.21% 18.45% Escorts Kubota 12,17,700 1,974.70 -1.67% 14.98% GNFC 87,63,300 534.00 -3.66% 7.86% HPCL 2,35,41,300 216.15 -1.10% 7.38% Indraprastha Gas 78,21,000 438.50 -0.63% 7.36%

Long Unwinding (Decrease In Price and Open Interest)