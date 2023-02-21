Trade Setup for Feb 21: Nifty 50 misses follow-up buying as 18,000 becomes a barrier yet again

17,800 is yet again the key level for the Nifty 50, according to dealing room sources.

The Nifty 50 huffed and puffed its way past the 18,000 mark last week but has lacked any form of follow-up buying. Rallies are getting sold into and whatever it gained last week, has been given up in this two-day drop.

Monday was no different as the index did make an intraday high of 18,003, but gave up all the gains to end 100 points lower. The Nifty 50 was dragged lower by heavyweights like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank - similar stocks which took the index higher last week.

The shift in template is evident as the key level of 18,000, which until Friday was a level of support, is back to being a key barrier on the upside as before. 17,800 is yet again the key level for the Nifty 50, according to dealing room sources.

There will also be no overnight cues for today's session as the markets on Wall Street were shut on Monday due to a holiday. With earnings season also coming to an end, the market is looking for its next directional trigger.

Dinshaw Irani of Helios Capital expects the market to trade in a band at least for the next couple of quarters. "Things are looking a little stressed and it is the global markets where the problem is coming from," he said. Irani expects the global markets to remain choppy and their Indian counterparts to eventually outperform them. Among themes, Irani is betting on banking, finance and domestic consumption plays.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities observed the formation of a long bear candle on the Nifty 50's daily chart with minor upper shadow, which indicates a violation of support around levels of 17,900. He expects the market to remain rangebound with a negative bias for the next 1-2 sessions before an upside bounce from the lows. 17,700 is seen as a support while 18,000 is an immediate hurdle.

The Nifty Bank index was a key underperformer on Monday, declining over 400 points. The trend remains negative and Kunal Shah of LKP Securities advises traders to have a sell-on-rise approach as long as the index is below 41,500. On the downside, support is visible only at 40,000 where some put writing is visible.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on February 21:

SGX Nifty

On Tuesday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — increased 21.5 points or 0.12 percent to 17,886.5, thereby pointing to a subdued opening for the market.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Rupak De of LKP Securities expects the Nifty 50 trend to remain negative as long as the index remains below 18,000 and also warns that any rise is likely to get sold into. He sees immediate support at 17,750, failing which, the index may fall towards 17,600. A fall below 17,600 may take the index further down towards 17,400. On the upside, a breakout above 18,050 may induce a rally towards higher levels.

17,700 will be a key support for the Nifty 50 for the next few trading sessions, according to Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities. Failing to sustain these levels may open the gates for a move towards 17,450 on the downside.

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com sees immediate support for the Nifty 50 at 17,800, followed by 17,740 and 17,630. On the upside, he sees 18,000 - 18,100 as a key hurdle. He advises traders to look for stock-specific opportunities from a near-term perspective.

Key Levels To Track

For this Thursday's weekly and monthly options expiry, the 17,900 strike call of the Nifty 50 added close to 50 lakh shares in Open Interest. The 18,000 call added 39.28 lakh shares, while the 18,100 call added 21.04 lakh shares.

On the downside, Open Interest addition was seen in the 17,600 put (12.7 lakh shares) and 17,700 put (2.86 lakh shares).

Nifty 50's put-call ratio has dropped to 0.74 from 0.93 on Friday.

Both Ambuja Cements and Indiabulls Housing Finance are now out of the F&O ban.

FII/DII Activity

Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal expects the market to remain sideways due to the lack of positive triggers. He believes that the index remains cautious ahead of the Fed minutes which will be released on Wednesday, as well as the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India, which is expected to follow the Fed's footsteps.

"If the rate hikes sustain for long, it might have an repercussion on the corporate earnings which haven’t seen meaningful downgrade so far," he said.

Short Covering (Increase In Price and Decrease In Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Intellect Design Arena 22,09,000 467.4 1.38% -45.35% Bosch 78,100 17,880.00 0.49% -42.08% Mahanagar Gas 14,07,200 890.15 0.39% -39.43% Bharti Airtel 2,35,40,050 781.35 0.53% -39.41% Mphasis 7,63,675 2,246.05 0.50% -39.33%

Long Unwinding (Decrease In Price and Open Interest)