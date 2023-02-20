Trade Setup for Feb 20: Buying the dips remains the trend as Nifty 50 falls back below 18,000

BHEL and PNB are out of the F&O ban, while Ambuja Cements and Indiabulls Housing Finance remain in the ban period.

After a three-day surge which led the Nifty 50 above the mark of 18,000, the index saw a day of correction on Friday and slipped into the zone of congestion yet again.

For the whole of last week, the Nifty 50 moved in a 400-point range, making an intraday low of 17,719 on Monday and a high of 18,134 on Thursday.

Despite Friday's drop, both Sensex and Nifty 50 gained 0.5 percent for the week and registered their third straight weekly advance. Broader markets, however, were underperformers as both the Nifty Bank and the Nifty Midcap index declined over a percent each.

Joseph Thomas of Emkay Wealth Management believes that the persistence of inflation points to a status quo on the policy stance and that is affecting the markets due to an assessment of growth prospects which is not entirely favourable. "The very same factors are likely to guide the markets movements in the coming weeks too," he said.

With February being a short month, this week will not only be the weekly, but also the monthly futures & options expiry.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Rupak De of LKP Securities believes that the Nifty 50 may move higher in case the bulls manage to defend the levels of 17,880 on the downside. He expects the trend for the near-term to remain sideways to positive with 18,150 acting as a resistance on the upside.

There is a tug-of-war between call and put sellers on the 18,000 mark as evident from the significant rise in Open Interest, observes Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities. He sees a sustained momentum for the Nifty 50 towards levels of 18,450 - 18,500 only if it manages to have a sustained close above 18,200 - 18,250.

The Nifty Bank index though, has witnessed a breakdown on the daily charts on high volumes. Kunal Shah of LKP Securities believes that the index remains in sell mode as long as it remains below 41,500. Immediate support for the index is at 41,000, failing which the fall towards 40,000 may accelerate, according to Shah.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on February 20:

SGX Nifty

On Monday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — increased 56.5 points or 0.31 percent to 17,993.5, thereby pointing to a positive opening for the market.

Global Markets

US markets ended mixed on Friday as inflation and a rebound in rates continued to weigh on investor sentiment. The Dow Jones ended 100 points higher but posted its third straight weekly loss - a first since September last year.

The S&P 500 ended 0.3 percent while the Nasdaq shed 0.6 percent. However, the tech-heavy index managed to post gains for the week. The US markets will remain shut on Monday on account of a holiday.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The Nifty 50 sustaining above the mark of 18,000 can bring some cheer back into the market, according to Sameet Chavan of Angel One, who expects 18,200 to be a key resistance level. He advises traders to utilise the dips to add long positions on the index till key support levels of 17,800 - 17,700 are held. Chavan also anticipates more stock-specific action despite the lacklustre moves on the index.

The short-term trend of the Nifty 50 index is choppy with a weak bias, as per Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. However, he expects chances of buying to emerge from the lower support levels of 17,800, while 18,150 can act as a resistance.

Key Levels To Track

For this week's and month's weekly options expiry, the 18,000 strike call of the Nifty 50 index added 62.7 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 18,200 call (27.78 lakh shares) and 18,100 call (23.83 lakh shares) also saw addition in Open Interest.

On the downside, the 17,900 put added close to 25 lakh shares in Open Interest followed by the 17,800 put, 17,700 put and notably, the 18,000 put, all of which added over 12 lakh shares each in Open Interest.

Nifty 50's put-call ratio fell to 0.93 on Friday from 1.04 on Thursday.

BHEL and PNB are out of the F&O ban, while Ambuja Cements and Indiabulls Housing Finance remain in the ban period.

FII/DII Activity

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services believes that the sustained selling in India from FIIs starting this year is over, but they may sell again at higher levels. FPIs have been buyers in auto and auto components and construction, while being sellers in BFSI stocks on which they were sitting on good profits.

Short Build-up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change AU Small Finance Bank 1,03,03,000 611.6 -2.21% 7.32% Biocon 3,07,57,900 232.15 -4.48% 4.58% L&T Technology Services 9,26,000 3,671 -2.02% 4.19% Metropolis 10,03,200 1,339 -0.43% 3.08% City Union Bank 1,07,60,000 138.6 -1.88% 3.02%

Long Unwinding (Decrease In Price and Open Interest)