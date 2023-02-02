Trade Setup for Feb 2: Nifty 50 struggles for direction amid multiple moving parts

While chartists say calling levels for the Nifty 50 is futile for now, other experts believe any correction is a great opportunity to buy.

First trading day after the Union budget, a Rs 20,000 crore FPO getting called off in the dead of the night, companies continuing to report earnings and monthly sales numbers - there is no single trigger that can determine which way is the Nifty 50 is headed, especially after the wild swings it witnessed post the Union Budget presentation on Wednesday.

Within a few minutes after making an intraday high of 17,972, the index shed 600 points in a few minutes to fall to the lows of 17,356. The lows of the day were the lowest intraday levels since August last year.

However, both Sensex and the Nifty 50 recovered as swiftly as they fell from the day's high. While the Sensex ended 160 points higher, the Nifty 50 recovered more than 250 points from the day's low to end 45 points lower.

While multiple Nifty companies like Titan and Tata Consumer Products will report earnings today, the bigger reaction will be that of Adani Enterprises calling off its Rs 20,000 crore FPO late last night after a sharp fall in its stock price. At current levels, shares are at least Rs 1,100 lower than the FPO price.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on February 02:

SGX Nifty

On Thursday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — fell 84 points or 0.47 percent to 17,616, thereby pointing to a negative opening for the market.

Global Markets

Asian equities are trading mixed this morning with South Korean indices leading the gains. The Kospi is up 1 percent after the country's consumer price index rose for the first time in three months. Meanwhile, the Nikkei 225 and Topix in Japan are trading flat.

Benchmarks on Wall Street rallied overnight after the Fed's 25 basis points rate hike and a hint that it may be nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle. The S&P 500 gained 1 percent while the Nasdaq ended 2 percent higher. The Dow Jones ended flat.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Market experts believe that the correction is an opportunity to buy.

Nilesh Shah of Envision Capital said that the current levels are looking very attractive and attributed the current volatility to a certain section of the stocks which are now impacting the broader market.

Sandeep Bhatia of Macquarie believes that while he does not pencil in a steep correction for the Indian market, he would welcome one as it would be a fantastic opportunity to buy.

FII/DII activity

Wednesday was the first buy figure from institutional investors after selling nearly Rs 24,000 crore in the cash market over the last seven trading sessions. The buy figure was also the largest since November 11, 2022.

Including domestic investors, the net buy figure of Rs 2,315 crore was the highest since December 23 last year.

A thing to note here is that the February futures of both Nifty and the Nifty Bank have seen shedding in Open Interest. While Nifty futures have shed 1 percent, the Nifty Bank futures have shed 10 percent in Open Interest.

On the charts, 17,350 - 17,400 is seen as a support zone while 17,900 is seen as a level of resistance.

Mitessh Thakkar of earningswaves.com said that it is difficult to make index calls at this juncture and hence they are avoiding them. "I think that's been a good strategy for us. It's worked for us, I think not being in the markets or not reading the index," he said.

Foreign investors are putting money into China, according to Gautam Trivedi of Napean Capital. He attributed this to the Hang Seng rallying 53 percent from the lows of November. "Hong Kong is the fourth largest market in the world ahead of India in terms of total marketcap. So, the profits are getting booked here and money is going to those two markets," he said.

Long Build-up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Chola Finance 1,03,07,500 753.00 5.17% 15.91% Apollo Tyres 1,16,51,500 331.90 2.52% 14.75% ITC 5,73,74,000 354.95 1.94% 11.29% Siemens 20,16,025 2,964.45 0.42% 10.84% Britannia 15,19,400 4,424.95 1.69% 8.90%

Short Build-up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change HDFC Life 2,03,30,200 517.00 -11.44% 46.92% Coal India 3,89,17,200 220.85 -1.91% 26.26% SBI Life 74,04,000 1,115.95 -9.28% 18.06% Dalmia Bharat 15,99,500 1,768.95 -0.71% 15.45% Hero Motocorp 25,05,000 2,730.50 -1.35% 12.62%

Long Unwinding (Decrease In Price and Open Interest)