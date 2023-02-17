Trade Setup for Feb 17: Nifty 50 trend remains positive despite resistance at higher levels

The Nifty 50 index closed 100 points off the day's high on Thursday due to weekly options expiry related volatility.

The Nifty 50 index ended higher for the third straight day on Thursday but weekly expiry related volatility meant the index closed 100 points off the highest point of the day.

Midcaps and Smallcaps outperformed on Thursday, with both indices ending higher. There was a bit of regional influence – with other Asian markets also giving up bulk of the early gains. Hang Seng, for example, gave up 1.5 percent from the day’s high.

Earnings season is officially over and it has seen more misses than hits. The markets will now rely on global and domestic cues for its next directional move.

The market is waiting for a positive trigger post which it will start performing, according to Ravi Dharamshi of ValueQuest Investment Advisors. He attributed the recent underperformance to a sense of fatigue after all that the market has been through.

"There is some sort of fatigue that has set in because of the nonperformance of the market for almost 15-16 months period. So people have forgotten that India is actually doing quite well – it is an oasis in the world and world has actually fallen off the cliff. So I remain quite optimistic. Things should start shaping up well from here," he said.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Sameet Chavan of Angel One believes that the Nifty 50 not breaking below the mark of 18,000 on Thursday is an encouraging sign. The index's intraday low on Thursday was exactly 18,000. Chavan says there is no reason to worry until the Nifty remains above the mark of 17,900 - 17,950. He sees 18,100 - 18,140 as immediate resistance for the Nifty 50 before it moves higher towards 18,200 - 18,250.

The short-term uptrend status of the Nifty 50 remains intact even as the index is likely to face hurdles between 18,150 and 18,200, according to Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. While a further decline from here can trigger minor weakness, a sustainable move above 18,150 can open the door towards 18,250 on the upside, he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on February 17:

SGX Nifty

On Thursday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — declined 68.5 points or 0.38 percent to 17,999, thereby pointing to a negative opening for the market.

Global Markets

Asian markets have opened lower on the last trading day of the week as investors are concerned over more rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei 225 index is down 0.6 percent while the Kospi in South Korea is down over a percent. Australian indices opened lower after RBA governor Philip Lowe warned of inflation risks if it was not brought down sufficiently.

A decline in jobless claims increased the possibility of more rate hikes, leading to Wall Street ending lower on Thursday. The Dow Jones shed over 400 points while the S&P 500 declined 1.4 percent. The Nasdaq also ended with losses of close to 2 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com believes that the support for the Nifty 50 is placed in the 17,970 - 17,920 range and dips towards this range should be used to create long positions. Immediate resistance on the upside is at 18,150, followed by 18,250 and 18,265.

The Nifty Bank index is one that has not yet surpassed its budget day high. The index has seen selling pressure at levels of 42,000 where there has been aggressive call writing.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities highlights 41,400 as a crucial downside support, adding that the index needs a sustained close above 42,000 to move higher. 5paisa's Jain also says that in case the Nifty moves higher, the banking index may also see some positive momentum.

Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities has observed a horizontal trendline breakout on the Nifty 50's Relative Strength Index (RSI). Additionally, the 9-day Exponential moving Average has crossed the 21-day Exponential Moving Average, making a bullish golden cross. The index remains in a buy-on-dips mode according to him with support at 17,900 and near-term resistance below 18,200.

Key Levels To Track

For next week's weekly as well as monthly F&O expiry, the 18,100 strike call of the Nifty 50 has seen addition of 42 lakh shares in Open Interest. Further higher, even the 18,800 call has seen addition of close to 30 lakh shares. Shedding has been seen in the 18,400 call (20.7 lakh shares).

On the downside, the 18,100 put saw addition of 23.4 lakh shares, followed by the 18,000 put with 22.3 lakh shares in Open Interest. Further lower, the 16,500 put has witnessed addition of 12.4 lakh shares.

Nifty 50's put-call ratio cooled off a little on Thursday but remained above the mark of 1 at 1.04 compared to 1.39 from Wednesday.

BHEL, PNB, Ambuja Cements and Indiabulls Housing Finance continue to remain in the F&O ban.

FII/DII Activity

Both FII and DII numbers are positive on Thursday due to the IndiGo block deal.

Long Build-up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change ONGC 3,99,63,000 156.25 5.68% 13.38% Dixon Technologies 11,43,875 2,731.00 0.68% 10.11% Aarti Industries 46,35,050 551.50 2.01% 9.23% Mahanagar Gas 25,76,800 921.60 1.90% 9.00% PI Industries 22,77,500 3,381.00 7.87% 4.87%

Short Build-up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Interglobe Aviation 39,87,900 1,904.60 -3.39% 9.48% Crompton Consumer 54,16,500 300.15 -1.80% 8.99% Hero Moto 30,42,900 2,562.95 -0.61% 5.25% BPCL 1,46,61,000 326.15 -1.85% 3.73% Muthoot Finance 65,16,950 994.00 -0.74% 3.39%

Short Covering (Increase In Price and Decrease In Open Interest)