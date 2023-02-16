Trade Setup for Feb 16: FIIs may cover shorts with Nifty 50 back above 18,000

The Nifty 50 index closed above the mark of 18,000 for the first time after January 23.

After being stuck in a range for nearly a month, the Nifty 50 index reclaimed the 18,000 mark, closing above it for the first time after January 23.

Index heavyweights have been the biggest trigger for the upmove of over 200 points over the last two trading sessions. Reliance Industries contributed 43 points to the Nifty 50 upside on Wednesday itself.

ICICI Bank, ITC, TCS, Infosys have also contributed to the gains over the last two sessions.

On the charts, the index has given a breakout from a falling trendline resistance. But the key would be to sustain above these levels as today is also the weekly options expiry.

Devang Mehta of Centrum Wealth Management is positive on the consumption theme along with capex, which is coming from both the government, as well as the private sector. He also expressed optimism on the capital goods space, where, according to him, are a lot of "alpha generating candidates."

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities observes that the Nifty 50 has formed two consecutive bullish candles on the daily charts, indicating that the bulls are back in action. The index has also closed above its 9 and 21-day exponential moving average, which is also positive for the short term. However, he sees an immediate cap for the index at 18,200, while 17,900 will act as a support for today's weekly options expiry.

Nifty 50's Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above the mark of 50 and is in support of the price trend, according to Rupak De of LKP Securities. He expects the index to move up towards 18,350 - 18,400 levels, while support is seen at 17,950.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on February 16:

SGX Nifty

On Thursday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — gained 39 points or 0.22 percent to 18,059, thereby pointing to a positive opening for the market.

Global Markets

Asian markets have opened higher this morning as investors digest Japan's record trade deficit of 3.5 trillion yen or $26 billion. The currency has strengthened following the data report.

The Nikkei 225 index along with the Topix are trading with gains of close to half-a-percent. The Kospi of South Korea is up 0.7 percent.

Wall Street also ended higher overnight with the Dow Jones recovering nearly 250 points from the day's low. The S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent while the Nasdaq ended with gains of nearly a percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com believes that FIIs starting to buy in the cash segment is a positive sign. They are also covering their positions within index futures. He advises traders to continue to trade with a positive bias and look for buying opportunities. He expects the index to test its previous swing high of 18,200 - 18,250 and sees downside support at 17,900 - 17,850.

The upside breakout of important resistance of a downward trend line and an overall positive chart setup can result in further upside on the Nifty 50, according to Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. He expects the index to move towards 18,250 levels with immediate support at 17,850.

The Nifty Bank index added another 83 points to Tuesday's gains to close above the mark of 41,700. Kunal Shah of LKP says that the index remains in a buy-on-dips mode and crossing levels of 42,000 will lead to a short covering move towards 43,000 - 43,500 on the upside. 5paisa's Jain also expects momentum in the Nifty Bank once it crosses levels of 41,800.

Key Levels To Track

For today's weekly options expiry, the 18,100 strike call of the Nifty 50 has added 20.7 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 18,200 call and the 18,050 call, both of which saw addition of 18 lakh shares each. The 17,900 call saw shedding of 17.3 lakh shares in Open Interest.

On the downside, the 18,000 put added 52 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 17,900 and 17,950 put saw addition of 43.8 lakh and 36.6 lakh shares respectively.

The two-day upmove has taken Nifty's put-call ratio to 1.39 from 1.15 on Wednesday.

BHEL, PNB, Ambuja Cements and Indiabulls Housing Finance continue to remain in the F&O ban period.

FII/DII Activity

Long Build-up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Torrent Power 42,42,000 505.50 10.92% 31.53% Crompton Consumer 49,69,500 306.00 0.71% 19.26% Apollo Hospital 17,61,000 4,489.00 5.16% 12.61% PI Industries 21,72,000 3,137.00 3.05% 9.97% Polycab 8,58,000 3,039.25 1.60% 8.50%

Short Build-up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change MCX 11,68,800 1,355.00 -3.81% 18.88% IndiGo 36,42,600 1,963.00 -3.57% 14.19% Bata India 25,79,500 1,476.95 -1.73% 7.68% Honeywell Automation 24,690 37,400.00 -0.07% 7.51% AU Small Finance Bank 92,89,000 632.60 -0.22% 3.30%

Short Covering (Increase In Price and Decrease In Open Interest)