Trade Setup for Feb 15: Nifty 50 within touching distance of 17,950 breakout zone

The Nifty 50 closed at the highest level since January 25 on Tuesday and also surpassed one of the three potential upside resistance levels of 17,850 - 17,900.

Tuesday's move was led by Index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, ITC, Infosys and ICICI Bank.

However, the overall market breadth remained in the negative as the broader markets underperformed. The Nifty Bank index gained some momentum in the second half of trade to end over 350 points higher. Dealing room checks from CNBC-TV18 indicates that financials were well bid for in Tuesday's session.

Shibani Sircar Kurian of Kotak Mahindra AMC told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday that they are approaching the market with slight caution and that the market is now inching closer to long-term averages. However, she expects interest rates to remain elevated until central banks are comfortable in terms of inflation. "So with this backdrop, it is possible that markets either stay rangebound or be volatile in the near term," she said.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Sameet Chavan of Angel One believes that Tuesday's close is an early sign of the Nifty 50 emerging out from a long congestion phase. He sees 18,000 - 18,040 to be a key level on the upside and a breakout of the same could lead to a strong rally. On the downside, he sees 17,800 - 17,700 as a key sacrosanct support zone.

The Nifty 50 is on the verge of a breakout above the falling trendline resistance, which is seen around 17,950, according to Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com. He sees 17,800 and 17,720 to be a key support zone while a breakout above resistance levels can take the index to 18,200 - 18,250 on the upside. He advises traders to look for buying opportunities and trade with a positive bias.

The Nifty Bank index surpassed a crucial resistance level of 41,500 on Tuesday which had the highest open interest on the call side. Kunal Shah of LKP Securities sees the next hurdle to be at 42,000, which, if crossed, may lead to a short covering move on the index towards 43,000 - 43,500 levels.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on February 15:

SGX Nifty

On Wednesday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — gained 22.5 points or 0.13 percent to 17,950, thereby pointing to a subdued opening for the market.

Global Markets

Markets on Wall Street ended mixed overnight despite January inflation print coming in higher than expectations. The Dow ended 150 points lower, while the S&P 500 was flat. On the other hand, the Nasdaq ended higher by 0.6 percent, after overcoming earlier losses.

Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research said that while inflation remains above the Fed's 2 percent target range, the numbers reported on Tuesday were not entirely surprising.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The short-term trend on the Nifty 50 appears to have turned positive, according to Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. He sees the possibility of minor consolidation in the coming sessions before the index sees a decisive breakout above the key resistance zone of 18,000. Downside support is seen at 17,750.

The 17,800 strike put of the Nifty 50 has seen a sharp rise in Open Interest, indicating a strong commitment by the bulls, according to Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities. He sees a major hurdle for the index at 18,000 - 18,050, with downside support between 17,800 - 17,650.

Rupak De of LKP Securities sees the Nifty 50 remain in "buy mode" as long as it remains above the 17,700 mark. "The momentum oscillator are in the strong buying zone which confirms the strength," he said.

Key Levels To Track

For tomorrow's weekly options expiry, the 18,000 strike call of the Nifty 50 has seen shedding of 36.5 lakh shares in Open Interest. Other strikes that have witnessed shedding are the 17,800 call (46.93 lakh shares) and the 17,900 call (29.89 lakh shares). On the upside, the 18,200 call has seen addition of 26.5 lakh shares in Open Interest.

The 17,900 put has seen addition of close to 50 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 17,800 put (44.3 lakh shares) and the 17,700 put (21.67 shares).

Tuesday's move has taken Nifty's put-call ratio back above 1 to 1.15 from 0.82 on Monday.

BHEL, Punjab National Bank, Ambuja Cement and Indiabulls Housing Finance continue to remain in the F&O ban period.

Long Build-up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change ITC 6,12,62,400 380.65 3.14% 18.43% Polycab 7,90,800 2,984.05 0.87% 5.91% Metropolis 10,06,400 1,322.00 1.05% 5.71% Dr Lal Pathlabs 10,77,250 1,963.85 0.47% 4.36% Marico 76,16,400 495.50 0.49% 3.73%

Short Build-up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Bosch 1,57,100 17,203.40 -0.48% 22.50% Siemens 22,43,450 3,137.00 -0.01% 17.72% IPCA Labs 19,36,350 834.00 -2.57% 11.45% Navin Fluorine 4,71,300 4,109.60 -3.70% 8.87% REC 4,80,64,000 113.85 -0.22% 6.83%

Short Covering (Increase In Price and Decrease In Open Interest)