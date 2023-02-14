Trade Setup for Feb 14: Higher than expected inflation print may not make things rosy for Nifty 50

The Nifty 50 reversed from its intraday high of 17,880 to end lower for the second day in a row on Monday.

The Nifty 50 index has moved in a very narrow band over the last six trading sessions, confined to a 200-point range. The last time it saw a move in excess of 1 percent on either side was back on February 3.

Markets began the new trading week on a choppy note on Wednesday, failing to sustain at the higher end of the 17,800 - 18,000 range. The Nifty 50 reversed from its intraday high of 17,880 to end lower for the second day in a row.

Majority of the losses on Monday came from the IT, Metals and PSU Bank indices. The volatility index also rose 7 percent on Monday.

Today's trading session may see the market react to the consumer price index print for January, which left many on the street surprised by coming in higher than expectations.

Experts believe that another rate hike from the Reserve Bank of India cannot be ruled out and the street will await more clarity from the US inflation data, which will be reported later this evening.

Sudip Bandopadhyay of Inditrade Capital believes that there are some concerns in the market, especially the fact that inflation-related challenges are not yet over. "That feeling may not be absolutely unwarranted and if that matures, we have something to worry about. The FII community is still selling and on top of that the corporate earnings are not really inspiring, so that is also putting pressure on market," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on February 14:

SGX Nifty

On Tuesday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — gained 70 points or 0.39 percent to 17,859, thereby pointing to a positive opening for the market.

Global Markets

After reporting their worst weekly performance since December, benchmarks on Wall Street had a positive start to the week. The S&P 500, Dow Jones and the Nasdaq ended with gains of over a percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Hemang Jani of Motilal Oswal told CNBC-TV18 said that banking stocks have corrected and he likes that sector. Additionally, he also sees some largecap IT names providing a good entry point considering some revival seen in the US.

"Apart from that, you can look at some of the ideas in the auto, auto ancillary space. So yes, the market has been a bit difficult for past few sessions, because of the volatility and the news flow around the Adani Group but we look at that as a buying opportunity in select spaces where the numbers have been good and where there are some upgrades," he said.

IT and Pharma, which have been lacklustre from a stock as well as earnings perspective may start to contribute after another quarter or so, according to Aman Chowhan, who is a fund manager at Abakkus Asset Management. "Having said that, now one needs to be pretty selective in what they get into," he told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction.

Key Levels To Track

For Thursday's weekly options expiry, the 18,000 strike call of the Nifty 50 added 38.4 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 17,800 call (36.6 lakh shares) and 17,900 call (33 lakh shares).

On the downside, the 17,800 put shed 16.8 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 17,500 put added 13.7 lakh. Shedding was also seen on the 17,900 put (10.4 lakh shares).

Nifty 50's Put-Call Ratio now stands at 0.82 from 1.05 on Friday.

FII/DII activity

Long Build-up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Gujarat Gas 40,67,500 484.60 0.56% 12.09% Metropolis Healthcare 9,52,000 1,311.00 1.91% 6.20% Delta Corp 1,78,64,000 205.10 0.02% 3.15% Maruti Suzuki 21,35,900 8,844.80 0.09% 3.08% Bharat Forge 73,28,000 891.35 0.81% 2.29%

Short Build-up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change City Union Bank 1,40,75,000 135.20 -15.71% 29.90% Coforge 12,91,350 4,019.20 -7.34% 28.30% Lupin 83,96,300 674.70 -8.52% 22.10% Info Edge 19,90,875 3,451.05 -9.90% 9.30% Crompton Consumer 39,97,500 309.00 -3.24% 8.86%

Long Unwinding (Decrease In Price and Open Interest)