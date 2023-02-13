Trade Setup for Feb 13: 17,600 to be the sacrosanct support for Nifty in the coming week

"Nifty on the daily chart inched higher but failed to show much momentum to surpass 18,000 levels on the closing basis. The index is trading in the range of 50 DEMA and 200 DEMA (Daily Exponential Moving Average)," said Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities.

Nifty 50 traded in a narrow range on Friday, trading between 17,801 and 17,877. NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended lower amid pressure in metal and energy stocks and bearish trend in global equity markets. Broader market indices outperform the headline indices.

Adani Group companies traded between the red and the green on Friday. Adani Enterprises ended nearly four percent lower on Friday while Adani Ports ended off the day's low, 0.3 percent higher.

SAIL and Nykaa will be in focus in today's session ahead of their December quarter earnings.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

"The momentum indicator RSI is in bullish crossover and rising. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 17950-18000; a sustained basis breakout above 18000 may open the gate for 18350-18400. On the other hand, failure to move beyond 18000 may attract selling pressure in the market," said Rupak De of LKP Securities.

"A small range candle was formed on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates a formation of doji type candle pattern. But, having formed this pattern amidst a range movement, the predictive value of this doji could be less," said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on February 12:

Global Markets

Benchmark indices on Wall Street ended Friday's session The Dow Jones ended 0.5 percent higher. The S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent while the Nasdaq reported its first weekly drop in the year, down 0.6 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

According to Patil, in the coming week, 17,600 will be the sacrosanct support for Nifty, while 18,000 could be an immediate hurdle. A break above 18,000 levels will infuse buying towards 18,250 levels.

"After a sharp upside bounce of 8th Feb, the market has been consolidating in the last couple of sessions and this could be a part of range movement. The Nifty could eventually breakout of the pattern on the upside in the near term. Immediate support is at 17760 and the next overhead resistance to be watched around 18000 levels," Shetti said.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities wants the Nifty Bank index to break the current support level of 41,800. "The undertone remains bullish as long as the index holds the support of 41,200 and one should keep a buy-on-dip approach," he said.

FII/DII activity

"FIIs continued to lower investor confidence while significant support from DIIs provided the domestic market with a cushion of comfort," said Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services.