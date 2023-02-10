Trade Setup for Feb 10: Nifty gathering momentum, reviving bullish hopes for a test of resistance at 18,000 levels

According to Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities, on the lower side, immediate support for the prices is placed at 17,650 levels while a successful closing above 18,000 may lead the prices towards 18,200 – 18,250 levels.

The Nifty 50 index traded in the narrow range of 137.1 points in Thursday's session. NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended with minor gains. Broader market indices underperformed the headline indices.

The Adani Group companies on Thursday resumed sell-off on MSCI free float review. The conglomerate has eight entities that are part of the MSCI Global Standard Index. The companies included in this index are Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Ports, and ACC Ambuja. The index provider had said on Thursday that it had determined that some Adani securities should no longer be designated as free float after market participants raised concerns about the eligibility of the conglomerate's companies for some of its indexes. ( Read more

BHEL, Glenmark and Mahindra & Mahindra will be in focus in today’s session ahead of the quarterly numbers scheduled to be announced later in the day. Lupin, HPCL and Aurobindo Pharma will also react to its results reported after market hours on Thursday.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

"Nifty on the daily chart has closed above its 21 EMA, which is a positive sign for the Indian markets in the short term. Technically, Nifty is gathering momentum, reviving bullish hopes for a test of near-term resistance at 18,000 levels," Patil added.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on February 10:

SGX Nifty

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — was last trading 91 points or 0.5 percent lower on Friday indicating a flat to negative opening for the Indian market.

Global Markets

Benchmark indices on Wall Street had another down day on Friday as Treasury yields rose after an auction. The Dow Jones ended 0.7 percent lower. The S&P 500 fell 0.9 percent while the Nasdaq ended one percent lower.

Yields on the US 30-year note rose after the Treasury Department saw weak demand for a $21 billion sale.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Nifty could now face resistance from 17,972-18,016 band while 17652-17721 band could offer support in the near term according to Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities. "Any more-than-expected negative outcome of the MSCI review meeting on Adani company weights in their indices could result in lower opening of Nifty on Friday," Jasani said.

FII/DII activity

"FIIs selling is largely in large caps. So the price corrections have happened in the large cap when FIIs sell. So they have sensed a good opportunity to allocate more money to large cap funds so that they can buy those stocks when the FIIs are selling," Sunil Subramaniam, MD & CEO, Sundaram Mutual Fund told CNBC-TV18.