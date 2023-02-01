Trade Setup for Feb 1: Nifty 50 FII long positions on Budget day lowest since 2020

The Nifty 50 index has corrected 1,225 points from its all-time high of 18,888 on December 1.

The Nifty 50 index has witnessed a week of turmoil and volatility ahead of the Union Budget which will be presented today in a few hours from now.

Ahead of the budget presentation, FII long positions on the index stand only at 18 percent, which is the lowest since the Budget of 2020, when it stood at 15 percent.

Historically, barring the Budget of 2021, when the indices had their best budget-day move since 1997, the Nifty 50 has moved in a range of 2 percent gains to a 2.5 percent drop over the last six years.

Year FII Long Exposure (%) Nifty Reaction 2017 78 1.8% 2018 70 -0.1% 2019 41 -0.6% 2020 15 -2.5% 2021 63 4.7% 2022 32 1.4% 2023 18 ?

The Nifty 50 index has corrected 1,225 points from its all-time high of 18,888 on December 1. FIIs have been persistent sellers since the start of the new year. Their sell flows in January have now crossed Rs 41,000 crore. Domestic investors have tried to contain the damage by pumping in Rs 33,400 crore in January.

Besides the Union Budget, the street will also await commentary from the US Federal Reserve, when it announces its interest rates decision later tonight. The street has already factored in a hike of 25 basis points, with the Nasdaq Composite rising 9 percent in the month of January.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

At the start of the new year, the Nifty 50 range was seen to be between 17,750 - 18,200. The recent correction has dragged that range lower to 17,400 - 17,850. Resistance on the upside is seen at 17,950 while a key level to track on the downside is the 200-Day Moving Average of 17,290.

Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com believes that the market is only seeing a temporary support from its Friday's low of 17,493 and that it has great potential to break below the June low in the medium-term. In all probability, he believes that the index is unlikely to climb back above 18,200. "If there is a temporary bump up of sorts, it will probably get capped at those levels," he said.

The Nifty Bank index added over 250 points on Tuesday to close above the 40,500 mark on Tuesday. Bala expects the banking index to take the leadership on the downside for the medium term. He sees resistance for the index at 41,560 and 41,720. A short-term support is seen at 39,170.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities believes that in case the Nifty Bank index manages to sustain above the 41,000 mark, it may spark a sharp short covering on the upside towards levels of 41,500 and 41,800.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on Budget day:

SGX Nifty

On Wednesday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — gained 130 points or 0.73 percent to 17,882, thereby pointing to a gap-up opening for the market.

The economic survey tabled in Parliament by the Finance Minister on Wednesday said that once the temporary challenges abate, an explosion in India's economic growth rates is inevitable. "Once these global shocks of the pandemic and the spike in commodity prices in 2022 fade away, the Indian economy is well placed to grow faster in the coming decade," the survey said.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Rupak De of LKP Securities sees support for the Nifty 50 at 17,400 and expects the index to trade in a broader range of 17,400 - 17,800. He expects the "sell-on-rallies" trend to persist as long as the index remains below 17,800.

HDFC Securities' Nagaraj Shetti concurs with the assessment that the confirmation of the short-term trend on the Nifty 50 turning positive is possible only after it sustains above 17,800. He said that sustaining above those levels can confirm a near-term bottom reversal in the market.

Key levels to watch out for

For tomorrow's weekly options expiry, both 18,500 and 18,600 strike call of the Nifty 50 saw addition of over 18 lakh shares in Open Interest. On the other hand, the 17,800 call saw shedding of 8 lakh shares.

On the downside, the 16,700 put added 13.7 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 16,300 put added 12.6 lakh shares. Another 12.1 lakh shares were added by the 17,600 put.

Nifty 50's put-call ratio has moved marginally higher to 0.80 from 0.77. Ambuja Cements continues to remain in the F&O ban.

FII/DII activity