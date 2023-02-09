Trade Setup for Feb 9: Nifty to test 18,000 levels in near term

"On daily chart, we observe that Nifty has bounced back smartly after finding support near the 200 day EMA. The index was finding resistance near the 20 day SMA but is now on the verge of moving above it," said Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Nifty 50 traded in the green on Wednesday, rising for the third consecutive session, within a range of 17,744.15 - 17,898.7. NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended higher, but off day's highs. Broader market indices mirrored the gains in the headline indices. Reserve Bank of India announced a repo rate hike of 25 basis points to 6.5 percent, on the expected lines.

Adani Group companies extended gains on Wednesday. Adani Enterprises ended 23.1 percent higher. Adani Ports ended nine percent higher. Aurobindo Pharma, Hindalco, Lupin will be in focus in today’s session ahead of quarterly numbers scheduled to be announced today.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said, "Nifty seems to have made a higher bottom on Feb 07 in short term time frame." According to him, Nifty could now face resistance from 17972-18016 band while 17652-17721 band could offer support in the near term.

"On daily chart, we observe that Nifty has bounced back smartly after finding support near the 200 day EMA. The index was finding resistance near the 20 day SMA but is now on the verge of moving above it," said Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Gangadharan added: "Zooming into 15 min chart, we can see that while the Nifty has broken out of the recent swing high of 17,811 and is now in a short term uptrend, the index needs to cross the next resistance of 17,972 for the uptrend to continue. Else, we could go back into a trading range."

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on February 09:

SGX Nifty

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — ended 160 points or 0.9 percent on Wednesday.

Global Markets

Benchmark indices on Wall Street had another down day on Wednesday. The Dow Jones ended 0.6 percent lower.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1 percent while the Nasdaq ended 1.7 percent down.

What to expect on Dalal Street

With the bias positive, Gangadharan, expects Nifty to test the 18,000 levels in the near term. "Traders need to focus on stock specific action to make money. Crucial supports to watch for weakness are at 17744-17652."

Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities said, " On the daily scale, the index is trading within the falling channel pattern and is hovering near its 9 & 21 EMA, which is placed at 17,785 & 17, 868 levels respectively. Nifty is still moving within the big budget-day candle from the past five trading sessions."

According to Patil, Nifty is gathering momentum, reviving bullish hopes, for a test of near-term resistance at 18,000 levels. On the lower side, immediate support for the prices is placed at 17,650 levels.