Trade Setup for Feb 8: 21-day EMA of 17,870 a crucial resistance for Nifty 50

Shree Cements, Escorts Kubota and Samvardhana Motherson from the broader markets will be in focus in today's session ahead of their December quarter earnings. Bharti Airtel will also react to its results reported after market hours on Tuesday.

Nifty 50 oscillated between the red and the green on Tuesday, trading between 17,652.5 and 17,811.2. NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended lower, extending losses from the previous session. Broader market indices mirrored the losses in the headline indices.

Read more Adani Group companies continued to see bouts of extreme volatility on Tuesday. Adani Enterprises ended 15 percent higher on Tuesday after being locked in an upper circuit of 20 percent earlier in the day. Adani Ports ended off the day's high but with gains of 2 percent after its quarterly results missed expectations. The other companies within the cash market saw intraday swings between their respective lower and upper circuits. (



What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

According to Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com, the immediate support levels for the short term are seen at 17,560 and 17,450 while the resistance of 17,870 needs to be surpassed for an upmove towards 18000-18200.

"Nifty consolidated within a range in the last couple of sessions below its ‘20 DEMA’ hurdle which is placed around 17,870" Jain added.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on February 08:

SGX Nifty

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — was trading unchanged on Wednesday indicating a muted opening for the Indian market.

Global Markets

Benchmark indices on Wall Street ended Tuesday's choppy session higher as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about how long the central bank may need to tame inflation. The Dow Jones ended 3.8 percent.

The S&P 500 gained 1.3 percent while the Nasdaq continues to witness some profit booking at higher levels, ending 1.9 percent lower.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Jai Bala of Cashthechaos.com believes the worst is ahead for the market and from an extreme short term prospective, a break of 17,580 will signal a test of the Budget day low.

"Once the budget they low gets broken, we are likely to see an acceleration lower and I would expect the markets to first test somewhere close to the September 30 low of about 16,750 and then go to somewhere close to 16,400."

Bala added, "We just need to follow the markets as the markets unravel. And I think it's very unlikely this market will go beyond 18,000 so watch out for these key levels."

Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities said an area of 17,550 (200 EMA) has been acting as a strong immediate support for the benchmark index. "In case prices close below the said levels then 17,300 – 17250 will be the next support for the index. A resistance level on the higher end is visible at 17,900 levels above which Nifty may move up towards 18,200 levels."

"Traders can look for buying opportunities for now and once the above hurdle is surpassed, the broader markets are likely to do well," Jain said.

Jain said that the Bank Nifty index has shown relative outperformance and it too is currently hovering around its ‘20 DEMA’ hurdle. "Above 41,800, this index too can see a buying momentum towards 42,500."

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities wants the Nifty Bank index to break the current support level of 41,000 and resistance of 42,000 for trending moves. "The undertone remains bearish within the range and once should keep a buy-on-dip approach," he said.

Key Levels To Track

For Thursday's weekly options expiry, the 17,800 strike call of the Nifty 50 added close to 39 lakh shares in Open Interest. This was followed by the 18,000 call (25.4 lakh shares), 17,700 call (20.5 lakh shares) and 17,900 call (13.8 lakh shares).

On the downside, the 17,500 put added close to 10 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 17,700 put added 9.53 lakh shares.

Nifty 50's put-call ratio is now at 0.81 from 0.95 on Monday.

Ambuja Cements is back in the F&O ban, while Adani Ports is out of the same.

FII/DII activity

The FII’s have been negative on our markets recently as they have been selling equities in the cash segment and have formed short positions in the index futures as well, said Jain.

"Their ‘Long Short Ratio’ is just around 15 percent which was last seen when the market formed a bottom in June 2022. So post all the last week’s volatility, the markets seems to have stabilised but still the above data from FIIs and the INR are restricting the market upmove."

Long Build-up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Navin Fluorine 7,07,400 4,143.10 3.89% 26.6% Motherson 78,381,000 3,054.55 1.52% 17.39% Cummins 1,503,600 158.75 0.11% 10.25% Ambuja 75,722,400 3,688.95 2.18% 9.9% ABB 16,39,500 1,040.00 3.36% 8.45%

Short Build-up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Syngene 27,12,000 2,069.00 -2.39% 36.9% LIC Housing 11,904,000 2,050.30 -3.03% 17.21% Escorts 881,100 117.30 -2.15% 11.13% Deepak Nitrite 14,57,250 2,787.55 -2.83% 9.77% Indigo 3,199,500 390.90 -2.8% 7.6%

Short Covering (Increase In Price and Decrease In Open Interest)