Trade Setup for Dec 27: Nifty 50 bounces from two-month lows but sustaining the rebound crucial

Previously, the Nifty 50 index had declined more than 5 percent in the month of December was way back in 1994.

The four-day sell-off within Indian equities came to a brief pause on Monday when benchmark indices staged a recovery from their two-month lows. Before Monday's trading session, the Nifty 50 index was down 5 percent in December, after it made a record high of 18,888 on December 1.

Monday's recovery was led mainly by financials. The broader markets, which saw a sharper sell-off, saw an equally sharp bounce as well. Barring the Nifty Pharma, all sectoral indices ended with gains led by the PSU Bank index, which ended over 7 percent higher.

Satish Ramanathan of JM Financial Asset Management expects the new year to be a little more stock specific as 2022 saw the base effect play out for the entire market as a positive tailwind.

"We have to delve deeper and pick out stocks that are likely to be winners. It is going to be a little more challenging for the fund management team. But I think 2023 is going to be all about that, where we see pockets of value, where we could hunt for growth with reasonable value left on the table that would be 2023," he told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

According to Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities, the Nifty 50 index has formed a long bull candle with a minor upper shadow on the daily chart. "Technically, this pattern signal a counter attack of bulls after a sharp weakness," he said.

For the Nifty Bank index, the range continues to remain between 42,000 and 43,000, according to LKP Securities' Kunal Shah. Maximum put and call writing continue to be seen at these levels respectively on the index.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the December 27 session:

SGX Nifty

On Tuesday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — is unchanged at 18,027.5, thereby pointing to a flat opening for the market. As the year draws to a close, volumes are likely to remain on the lower side.

Global Markets

Most global markets were shut on Monday due to the Christmas holiday, including those on Wall Street. Dow futures are trading with gains of over 100 points this morning.

What to expect on Dalal Street

On the charts, Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects further downside on the Nifty 50 index. He wants traders to use any bounce towards 18,000 - 18,081 levels to use as a sell on bounce strategy. He expects the Nifty 50 to decline towards levels of 17,500.

HDFC Securities' Shetti says that a sustained move above the level of 18,100 or 18,150 is likely to be considered a false downside breakdown of the trendline and that can have a more positive impact on the market ahead. He sees immediate downside support on the Nifty 50 index to be at levels of 17,800.

Key levels to watch out for

For the final weekly options expiry of the year on December 29, which will also be the expiry on the monthly F&O series, the 18,000 and 18,100 call strikes of the Nifty 50 index added close to 19 lakh shares in Open Interest. The 18,300 call also added close to 8.2 lakh shares.

On the downside, the 18,000 put and the 17,800 put added over 26 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 17,900 put saw addition of 15.9 lakh shares.

Punjab National Bank has entered the F&O Ban, two days before expiry, while Indiabulls Housing Finance is out of the ban period from today's session.

FII/DII activity

Neil Bahal of Negan Capital PMS says that they have been adding shares through the correction and that these short-term market moves don't really matter much to them as investors. "In the next 5-10 years, the Nifty, Sensex, Smallcap, Midcap, everything will be very high. The job of the investor will be to select good quality companies and keep changing the portfolio from time-to-time," he told CNBC-TV18. "For the larger investor base, SIPs are all they need to do."

Short Covering (Increase in price and Decrease in open interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Whirlpool of India 5,59,650 1,486.45 0.78% -9.35% Voltas 49,35,000 788.70 1.37% -9.17% Oracle Financial 4,28,400 2,997.40 0.47% -9.16% Honeywell Automation 30,060 40,910.65 0.87% -8.95% Siemens 15,74,650 2,837.20 1.63% -7.82%

Long Unwinding (Decrease in price and in open interest)