Trade Setup for Dec 26: With key supports breached, where is the Nifty 50 headed?

Companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have erased nearly Rs 20 lakh crore from their market capitalisation from the record high. Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 index are down in excess of 5 percent from their record high on December 1.

Benchmark indices fell for the fourth straight day on Friday, registering their biggest losing streak in over three months. For both Sensex & Nifty, it was their biggest one-day fall since September, while for the Midcap Index, which has witnessed a much bigger correction, Friday's drop was the biggest in 10 months. The extent of the correction can be summarised in one line:

The last three sessions have seen BSE-listed companies erase the entire market capitalisation gained over the last three months.

Anshul Saigal of Kotak PMS said that investors who had some understanding of earnings visibility made money in 2022 and 2023 is likely to be no different.

"It is going to be a narrow market. You got to choose your pockets with much more distinction. I do believe that next year is a year where you will be able to make money if you are in the right pockets. With the recent correction, I am spoilt for choice there is a lot of opportunity in the markets. Of course, you have got to as I said, seek earnings visibility as long as you have done that hard to go wrong in the next year," he told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction on Friday.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com calls this an atypical correction. He believes that the correction that began in October 2021 is still incomplete. However, he still calls this a bull market correction.

The Nifty 50 index made intraday lower highs and lower lows on Friday, breaking below important cluster supports of 18,100, according to Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. On the weekly chart, the Nifty 50 index saw the formation of a long, negative candle, indicating a sharp downside momentum in the market.

Rupak De of LKP Securities thinks the sentiment on the street is extremely bearish and the daily momentum indicator on the Nifty 50 index is in a bearish crossover and falling.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the December 26 session:

SGX Nifty

On Monday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose 36 points or 0.2 percent to 17,900, thereby pointing to a flat to positive opening for the market.

Global Markets

Most global markets are shut this morning on account of the Christmas holiday and Boxing Day.

On Friday, markets on Wall Street ended higher but posted a third straight weekly loss. The Dow Jones gained nearly 200 points while the S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent. The Nasdaq ended 0.2 percent higher.

What to expect on Dalal Street

LKP's Rupak De expects the Nifty 50 to fall to as low as 17,550. On the higher end, he sees resistance on the charts at 18,000 - 18,100. Similarly, with the Nifty Bank index slipping below the 50-EMA, it has confirmed a bearish trend reversal. De expects the index to fall to levels of 41,000 with resistance on the charts at 42,000.

A decisive downside breakout of crucial support zones can suggest more weakness for the near-term, according to HDFC Securities' Shetti. On the downside, he sees the next levels for the Nifty 50 at 17,400 - 17,350, which are the 200-day Exponential Moving Average.

Jai Bala thinks support for the Nifty 50 is at 17,800 for the extreme short term and if that does not hold, then at 17,500. "My preferred path for the Nifty is something like 17,800 now, bounce to 18,100 and then come back to 17,500 from the short-term perspective," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

For the final options expiry of the year, which will not only be the weekly, but also the monthly options expiry of the December F&O series, the 18,000 call strike of the Nifty 50 index added 80 lakh shares in Open Interest. This was followed by the 17,900 call and the 17,800 call, which added 28 lakh and 17 lakh shares respectively in Open Interest.

On the downside, the 17,800 put added 15.5 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 17,600 put (14.5 lakh) and the 17,700 put (12 lakh).

Indiabulls Housing Finance continues to remain in the F&O Ban.

FII/DII activity

VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services expects FPIs to turn cautious in the near-term. Macro data in the US and Covid-related news will drive FPI flows to the market according to him. Until December 24, FPIs have been net buyers worth Rs 7,278 crore, according to NSDL data. However, discounting the buy figure of Rs 8,977 crore on December 1, which was mainly due to a slew of large deals, the FPI investment is at a negative Rs 1,699 crore.

