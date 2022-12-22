The Nifty 50 index may extend its correction to levels of 18,070, according to chartists.

Indian equities are currently digesting newsflow from multiple directions. On one hand is the looming threat of Covid-19 yet again, while on the other hand, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das indicated in the MPC minutes that rate hikes are here to stay and a premature pause may be a "costly policy error."

That, coupled with some selling from institutional investors and weak global cues dragged the Sensex and the Nifty 50 to a one-month low on Wednesday. The market breadth was firmly in favour of the losers with the Advance-Decline ratio at 1:6. The Nifty 50 closed below the 18,200 mark while the Nifty Bank index fell nearly 750 points. All re-opening theme related stocks like Indian Hotels, PVR, IndiGo saw a sharp correction in mid-week trading.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday, Raunak Onkar of PPFAS Mutual Fund said that this is a great time to look at an individual's overall asset allocation. "You can actually look at debt allocation where even short term to longer term debt, you're actually finding good opportunities and getting decent returns, which otherwise you wouldn't get in the past couple of years," he said.

The fund has recently added UTI AMC to its portfolio. "But beyond that, I don't think there is a very attractive valuation of any company where we think we can add immediately," he said.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

According to Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities, a long negative candle was formed on the daily chart of the Nifty 50 index, which signals an attempt towards a downside breakout of the 18,200 support levels. He expects the weakness to continue in the coming sessions.

The Nifty Bank index also broke below the 20-day moving average levels of 43,317. The index has formed a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily chart, according to Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. He sees immediate support on the downside between levels of 42,500 - 42,300.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the December 22 session:

SGX Nifty

On Thursday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — gained 109 points or 0.60 percent to 18,359, thereby pointing to a positive opening for the market

Global Markets

Asian markets have opened with modest gains this morning. Both Nikkei 225 and the Topix index are up 0.4 percent each in early trading. The Japanese Yen is at 132.32 against the US Dollar. The Kospi in South Korea is also up 0.4 percent after the country's Producer Price Index for November fell to the lowest in 19 months.

Wall Street witnessed a strong overnight session following upbeat results from Nike and FedEx, and a strong consumer confidence print. The Dow Jones gained over 500 points, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both ended 1.5 percent higher.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes that the Nifty 50 is nearing a crucial long-term support around levels of 18,100 - 18,150, which is also the weekly 10 period exponential moving average. He expects buying to emerge from the lows while an immediate resistance is now at levels of 18,300.

In case the Nifty Bank index fails to sustain its support zone, the index may face further selling pressure towards levels of 41,500, according to LKP's Shah.

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com believes that a pullback move, if any on the Nifty 50 will meet with resistance at levels of 18,370 and then 18,500. In case the correction continues, the 18,070 will be the initial support to watch, followed by the swing low support of 17,970.

Key levels to watch out for

For today's weekly options expiry session, the 18,300 strike call of the Nifty 50 has added over 50 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 18,500 call, which added 45.38 lakh shares. The 18,400 call also added 41.89 lakh shares in Open Interest.

On the downside, the 18,000 strike put added close to 13 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 18,100 put, which added 5.65 lakh shares.

Punjab National Bank and Delta Corp are out of the F&O Ban. However, GNFC, IRCTC and Indiabulls Housing Finance continue to remain in the ban period.

FII/DII activity

Analysts attribute part of the market correction to the trimming of long positions by FIIs since the start of December. Institutional investors began the month with 86 percent long positions on December 1, which gradually came down to 60 percent. The formation of fresh short positions this week has now taken this level to 49 percent. "This means that they have more short positions now in the index futures and such scenarios historically have led to market corrections," 5paisa's Jain said.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Torrent Pharma 16,75,000 1,589.00 0.43% 11.15% Dr Lal Pathlabs 10,76,750 2,433.65 6.20% 9.15% IPCA Labs 18,62,250 899.00 2.83% 4.83% Glenmark 53,94,650 441.80 7.55% 3.67% Cipla 75,99,150 1,132.40 3.29% 2.99%

Short build-up (Decrease in price and increase in open interest)