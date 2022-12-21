Trade Setup for Dec 21: Stock specific is the way to go as Nifty 50 continues to witness volatile moves

The Nifty 50 index managed to recover most of its losses on Tuesday to end off the lowest point of the session.

The Nifty 50 index remains volatile with no clear direction in store. After a sharp correction from all-time highs close to 18,900 levels, the index fell to as low as 18,250 before staging a minor pullback.

After Monday's sharp short-covering move, the index witnessed a sharp sell-off on Tuesday morning courtesy the Bank of Japan's move to raise its yield target. The news triggered a collapse across global equities. However, both Sensex and the Nifty 50 staged a smart recovery in the final hour of trade to recover most of the morning losses and end off the lowest point of the day.

Most of the recovery came from Reliance Industries which was the top Nifty contributor on the upside for the second day in a row.

Amit Gupta of ICICI Securities PMS called this a stock picking market where they are buying stocks with high growth potential. He also cited two major negatives for the Indian market - a stronger US Dollar and higher crude prices, both of which are coming off. "So those two risks have come off and that is where I think the markets can find some consolidation around 18,000 levels," he said in an interaction with CNBC-TV18.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com attributed the last hour recovery to momentum readings on the hourly chart, which had entered oversold territories even as the daily chart continues to indicate a corrective phase.

The market is very clearly signaling that the fresh record highs registered this year are unsustainable, according to Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com. He cited the head and shoulder pattern breakdown on the Nifty 50 and the Nifty Auto index at a time when autos have led the market. "Again, this is not a good sign," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the December 21 session:

SGX Nifty

On Wednesday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — gained 24.5 points or 0.13 percent to 18,450.5, thereby pointing to an opening with a positive bias for the market.

Global Markets

Wall Street managed to eke out modest gains on Tuesday, despite a surprise move from the Bank of Japan that sent global bond yields higher. The Dow Jones gained close to 100 points while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed nearly unchanged, but above the flat line.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Ruchit Jain expects the volatility in the market to continue in the near-term. Hence, he advises trading with caution and with a stock-specific approach, until there is a confirmation of the momentum turning bullish again. He sees 18,500 - 18,570 as a resistance zone while 18,200 on the downside is an immediate support. Below that, 18,135 and 18,070 are crucial levels for the Nifty 50 in the short to medium-term.

The 18,130 level on the Nifty 50 was also corroborated by Jai Bala who said called it a "critical support" for the index. "My sense is that the market will stay below 18,738 into the year end - probably lifted by some mutual fund managers or the Santa could come on bear instead of reindeer and surprise the market and break the 18,130 support. So we are just watchful of what the market is going to do," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

For the weekly options expiry of December 22, the 18,600 call strike of the Nifty 50 added 8.7 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 18,500 call (5.65 lakh) and the 18,400 call (4.49 lakh).

On the downside, the 18,200 put added over 19 lakh shares in Open Interest while the 18,300 put added 10.3 lakh shares. Close to 9.4 lakh shares were added in the 18,100 put.

Balrampur Chini and BHEL exit the F&O Ban from today's session. However, IRCTC, Punjab National Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, GNFC and Delta Corp continue to remain in the ban period.

FII/DII activity

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Apollo Tyres 1,45,21,500 329.65 1.03% 7.07% Infosys 2,92,95,900 1,512.25 0.11% 5.89% InterGlobe Aviation 31,89,900 2,068.50 1.60% 5.14% Cummins India 21,82,200 1,487.95 1.63% 4.93% Mahanagar Gas 28,40,800 911.5 0.24% 4.66%

Short build-up (Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Dabur 1,14,60,000 582 -1.48% 9.84% Persistent Systems 5,32,950 3,926.90 -1.22% 9.76% MCX 21,35,600 1,653.00 -0.74% 9.38% SBI Life Insurance 56,49,000 1,234.80 -3.10% 6.90% Polycab 9,14,700 2,710.10 -1.00% 5.98%

Short Covering (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)