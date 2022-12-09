Trade setup for Dec 9: Nifty 50 needs to sustain key levels while Nifty Bank remains buy on dips

The Nifty Bank index managed to outperform the benchmark indices to end at a record high. Experts predict further upside.

Indian benchmarks managed to recover from the day's low in a sluggish weekly options expiry on Thursday to end with marginal gains. However, it was the Nifty Bank index that managed to outperform, ending over a percent higher and at a record high.

Old economy stocks like Larsen & Toubro extended its gains to end at a record high after its construction unit won a "mega" order on Wednesday. OMCs also ended higher while PSU Banks continued its unstoppable run, ending higher for the sixth straight session.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on Thursday, JM Financial Services' head of technical and derivatives research Rahul Sharma said that the PSU Banks have done their bit and they have advised their clients to book profits in them and focus on private banks instead.

"So some of the smaller names in private banking space, they look good. Even the heavyweights like something like an HDFC Bank looks good for a 10 percent upside. So I think that is where the traction is, that is where the risk reward is also favourable as far as technical are concerned," he said.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

According to Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com, the Nifty continues to trade above its 20-DEMA levels which is placed around the 18,450 mark. Till the time it continues to do so, it can witness an upmove in the short term.

It is the Nifty Bank index though that has been the outperformer and Kunal Shah of LKP Securities believes that the index is headed for levels of 44,000 - 44,600 on the upside. The index has support at levels of 43,000 on the downside. "The index remains in a buy mode and any dips should be utilised to initiate fresh long positions," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the December 9 session:

SGX Nifty

On Tuesday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — gained 42 points points or 0.22 percent to 18,769.5, thereby pointing to a positive opening for the market.

Global Markets

Benchmarks on Wall Street ended higher on Thursday with the S&P 500 breaking its longest losing run since October. The index ended 0.75 percent higher while the Dow Jones gained nearly 200 points. The Nasdaq saw a 1.1 percent surge. Despite the gains on Thursday, the indices are poised to end the week lower with declines ranging from 2 percent to 3.5 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities also expects the Nifty to bounce back from support levels of 18,450 as the higher tops and higher bottoms pattern remains intact. However, a long bear candle is formed on the daily chart, which is placed at the edge of moving below the 18,500 - 18,550 levels.

If the lower end of the support is broken, Shetti believes that the Nifty 50 could fall to levels of 18,150 on the downside. Resistance for the index is placed at levels of 18,650.

Key levels to watch out for

For the weekly options expiry on December 15, Nifty 50's 18,900 strike call added 12.2 lakh shares in Open Interest while strikes of 18,800 and 18,700 saw addition of 20.1 lakh and 25.2 lakh shares.

On the other hand, the 18,500 put option saw addition of 18.1 lakh shares while lower down, 18,400 and 18,300 strikes added 11.1 lakh and 8.4 lakh shares in Open Interest.

FII/DII activity

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services believes that the global market volatility is likely to sustain as they await the outcome of the FOMC policy and US inflation numbers which are due next week.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Bank of Baroda 9,51,79,500 188.45 6.29% 9.55% Coromandel International 28,74,200 972.45 4.76% 8.74% Astral 15,76,300 2,085.00 3.57% 8.48% Axis Bank 4,09,59,600 940.60 2.42% 6.53% AU Small Finance Bank 73,64,000 671.05 0.16% 5.67%

Short build-up (Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Kotak Mahindra Bank 2,64,20,400 1,914.00 -0.69% 14.21% Dixon Technologies 5,54,000 4,188.00 -2.34% 11.64% LTIMindtree 18,85,050 4,595.95 -2.76% 11.00% Power Grid 3,59,77,500 219.70 -1.41% 5.61% Bata India 23,30,900 1,692.85 -0.65% 4.90%

Short Covering (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change PNB 20,19,84,000 58.30 4.48% -10.11% Polycab 9,31,200 2,744.00 1.07% -7.01% Ramco Cement 34,35,700 734.10 3.48% -5.87% ICICI Lombard 34,48,025 1,259.10 0.43% -4.82% Bosch 1,18,150 17,501.00 1.80% -4.53%

Long Unwinding (Decrease In Price & Open Interest)