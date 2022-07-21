Trade setup for July 22: Nifty50 poised for higher levels as long as the bulls keep it above 16,500

Indian equity benchmarks extended their winning streak for the fifth session in a row on Thursday, led by gains in financial, IT and consumer durable stocks as the corporate earnings season gathered steam.

Investors globally remained on the back foot amid concerns over steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a bullish candle on the daily chart, having taken out its 100-day simple moving average in a broadly positive sign, according to

"For traders, 16,500 would act as a key support level, above which, the index could move up to the 16,700-16,750 band. On the flipside, a quick short-term correction is not ruled out if the index trades below 16,500, which could be followed by 16,450-16,420 levels,” he said.

Momentum intact as long as 16,500 held

The momentum is giving a positive signal for the 50-scrip index, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

He expects the trend to remain positive as long as the index stays above the 16,500 level, and sees immediate resistance in the 16,670-16,700 zone.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the July 22 session:

Global markets

European shares held their ground on Thursday, shrugging off a largely negative trend across Asia, with investor nerves steadied by the resumption of Russian gas supplies to Europe, ahead of what is expected to be the ECB's first interest rate hike in 11 years. The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose as much as 0.2 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent at the last count, suggesting a sluggish start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

A bullish bias remains intact as long as the Nifty holds the 16,300 mark, said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities.

After 16,471, support for the Nifty could come in at 16,300, he said.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 is less than three percent below its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 16,225.5 35,277 10 16,172.2 35,185.9 20 15,981.4 34,419.5 50 16,035.6 34,301.4 100 16,521.6 35,103.5 200 17,060.9 36,431.4

Palak Kothari, Senior Technical Analyst at Choice Broking, pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,500 16,800 Nifty Bank 35,500 36,900

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,700, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,800, with 1.1 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 16,500, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and 16,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts.

This suggests an immediate hurdle at 16,700 and immediate support at 16,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ABB 737,500 2,759.95 6.25% 17.08% INDUSINDBK 16,146,900 950.8 7.92% 17.01% CUMMINSIND 1,845,600 1,222.70 5.47% 16.29% CANFINHOME 2,825,550 546 4.82% 15.53% INFY 29,320,800 1,530 1% 14.33%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CHAMBLFERT 3,849,000 311.05 -1.03% -2.42% DRREDDY 1,754,625 4,378 -2.07% -2.17% SBILIFE 7,720,500 1,170.50 -1.26% -1.81% ASHOKLEY 38,730,000 147.6 -0.94% -1.46% JSWSTEEL 44,502,750 587.85 -0.61% -1.42%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change POLYCAB 1,112,700 2,216.20 2.19% -8.36% IBULHSGFIN 32,968,000 101.6 0.99% -7.93% CUB 10,870,000 159.9 1.11% -7.68% COLPAL 2,584,750 1,607.55 2.01% -5.63% RBLBANK 45,765,000 95.4 4.03% -4.57%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change VOLTAS 3,487,500 1,015 -1.40% 9.13% ASTRAL 721,875 1,764.30 -0.34% 8.30% BALKRISIND 1,430,700 2,257.75 -1.15% 6.10% ATUL 115,500 8,210.05 -0.01% 5.97% KOTAKBANK 13,825,600 1,802.45 -0.96% 5.49%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 13 stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse —touched the milestone: Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, ITC, Adani Total, BEL, Coromandel, Cummins, M&M Financial, Varun Beverages, Siemens, Tube Investments, Great Eastern Shipping and ABB.

52-week lows

On the other hand, three stocks hit 52-week lows: Thyrocare, PB Fintech and Gland Pharma.