Trade Setup for August 31: Nifty 50 set for its first negative F&O series in five months

The August F&O series expiry is finally here, bringing the curtains down on what has been an extremely volatile and rangebound series. While the first half of the series saw the Nifty 50 correct from its record high levels, the second half saw the index consolidate in that range, something that it continues to do.

What is the positive takeaway from this series? The Nifty 50 managed to defend the 19,000 mark on the downside. The bulls fought tooth and nail and have ensured that the index does not breach 19,200 on the downside.

Wednesday's session was no different than the pattern the index has gotten itself into. Open higher, surge towards the day's high and give up all those gains in the second half of the day to close at the day's low. For the series, the Nifty 50 is down over 300 points.

This will be the first negative F&O series for the Nifty 50 since March, which is the month in which the index made its 2023 bottom at 16,828.

The Nifty 50 has formed a long negative candle on the daily chart indicating a bearish counter attack after a small bounce, said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. He calls Wednesday's high of 19,452 a new lower top of the lower top, lower bottom sequence. The index is likely to fall towards 19,250 - 19,200 in the short-term, he added.

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities said that the current trend of the market is non-directional and that a fresh uptrend is possible only if the index moves and sustains above 19,400. He expects the selling pressure to accelerate if the index falls below 19,300.

The Nifty Bank was the bigger disappointment on Wednesday. The index fell over 500 points from the day's high to end over 250 points lower. The Nifty Bank also closed below the 44,500 mark. Over 90 percent of the 260 point drop on the Nifty Bank came from HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. For the series, the Nifty Bank is down over 1,400 points.

The overall market sentiment is bearish with resistance seen around the 44,500 - 44,700, said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. On the downside, there is significant support seen around the 44,000 mark, which has the highest Open Interest on the put side.

Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi believes that a break below 44,000 for the Nifty Bank will result in a fresh round of selling. He also expects the index to test its 200-DMA levels on the downside in the coming days. On the upside, 45,000 continues to be a stiff resistance.

Two stocks stood out in trade on Wednesday. Shakti Pumps was one. The stock ended 20 percent higher which was its biggest single-day gain on record after it won an order worth Rs 358 crore from Haryana. The stock is also close to its all-time high of Rs 910, which it made in June 2021. You can read more on shakti pumps here.

The second was Gokaldas Exports, which continued with its winning run after its latest acquisition. The stock rose 20 percent on Tuesday, followed by another 17 percent on Wednesday. Read more on Gokaldas Exports and the management commentary here.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Here's a look at the stocks that saw short covering on Wednesday, meaning an increase in price but decrease in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Atul 0.43% -51.97% Mphasis 2.22% -39.18% Persistent Systems 1.29% -33.56% Dr Lal Pathlabs 1.34% -33.31% Coforge 1.36% -32.39%

Here's a look at the stocks that saw unwinding of long positions on Wednesday, meaning a decline in both price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Piramal Enterprises -0.96% -40.93% Colgate-Palmolive -0.54% -30.78% Gujarat Gas -1.12% -30.12% Mahanagar Gas -0.06% -26.75% IndiaMart -0.64% -25.41%

Some stocks added fresh long positions as well, just a day ahead of the monthly series expiry: