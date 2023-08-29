Trade Setup for August 30: Who will come to the rescue of an exhausted Nifty 50?

5 Min Read
A market like this not only puts the market participants, but people like us to test as well. How? For a market that has barely moved from the previous day, It is extremely difficult to come up with a suitable headline that will get you to read what is in store for the next trading session!
The Nifty 50 is the perfect example of such a market. Neither is the index willing to break above 19,400, nor is it falling below 19,200. The 200 point range has been a constant companion for most part of the August F&O series.
So who does the Nifty 50 turn to for support? For taking it past that elusive 19,400 mark, that will open doors for 19,600 and then again for a dash towards 20,000? Here's what its heavyweights are up to:
Down for four days in a row and in six out of the last seven
Rupak De of LKP Securities expects the Nifty 50 to remain rangebound until there is a breakout on either side of the 19,245 - 19,425 range.
For Kotak Securities' Shrikant Chouhan, a move towards 19,440 - 19,480 will be possible only once the Nifty 50 trades above the 19,380 mark. He added that there are currently no fresh positive triggers for the market, therby keeping investors away.
The Nifty Bank was where the Nifty 50 looked towards for support. Till the banking index remained strong, the Nifty 50 looked like it will finally close above 19,400. However, that was not to be. The Nifty Bank closed flat, declining nearly 200 points from the day's high.
An immediate resistance for the Nifty Bank is at 44,600, above which, the index can move back towards 45,000, said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. He maintains that the broader range of the index remains between 44,000 - 45,000.
While the benchmark indices continue to struggle, the midcaps and smallcaps continue to move higher. The Smallcap index is 30 points away from its previous record of last week, while the Midcap index is just 200 points away from the 39,000 mark. In case the index does close above 39,000, the 1,000 point move will be completed in just eight trading sessions.
Within the broader market, the specialty chemical names like Deepak Nitrite were surging in today's session. In fact, Deepak Nitrite ended 7 percent higher, and has gained in four out of the last five sessions.
What Are F&O Cues Indicating?
Lets take a look at the stocks that saw short covering on Tuesday, meaning an increase in price but decrease in Open Interest:
|Stock
|Price Change
|OI Change
|Jubilant Foodworks
|0.16%
|-44.44%
|M&M Finance
|0.27%
|-44.39%
|Tata Chemicals
|3.38%
|-43.85%
|Eicher Motors
|0.63%
|-43.76%
|Ambuja Cements
|0.66%
|-43.40%
Lets take a look at the stocks that saw unwinding of long positions on Tuesday, meaning a decrease in both price and Open Interest:
|Stock
|Price Change
|OI Change
|HPCL
|-0.13%
|-54.90%
|Dabur
|-0.61%
|-54.84%
|Piramal Enterprises
|-4.34%
|-52.31%
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.90%
|-51.53%
|Bharti Airtel
|-1.32%
|-51.02%
Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Wednesday's trading session:
Both foreign and domestic investors were buyers in Tuesday's trading session, although in a smaller quantum.
Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One said that their outlook remains bullish due to the banking sector resilience and the midcap outperformance. He expects a move above 19,400 to lead the Nifty 50 towards 19,600 and advises using any correction be used as a buying opportunity.
The Nifty 50 can encounter resistance between 19,450 - 19,500 over the next 1-2 sessions, said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. He noted that the chart patterns are indicating a minor upside bounce with rangebound action.
