6 Min Read
All eyes were on the Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting on Monday. Behind the scenes, the Nifty 50 was scaling the length and breadth of its trading range without many taking notice. The index yet again found support at the 19,250 mark, but failed to sustain above 19,350 once the support from Reliance faded away.
Although the Nifty 50 did manage to close above the 19,300 mark, but only just, the price action has resulted in contrasting opinions on the charts. With three sessions to go, the Nifty 50 is still down 360 points for the August F&O series.
"The index remained sideways throughout the day before closing with a Doji formation. Although the trend remains weak, the failure to fall below 19245 on a closing basis may lead to a short-term pullback in the market," said Rupak De of LKP Securities. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also shown a bullish crossover. On the upside, resistance is at 19,450.
Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities maintains that the short-term trend of the Nifty 50 is weak as long as it remains below 19,400. In such a scenario, he expects the index to drop towards 19,100 - 19,000. A decisive move above these levels can open the doors for further upside towards 19,600.
The Nifty Bank always appeared stronger on the charts compared to the Nifty 50 and while the index struggled on Monday, banks pulled away and recovered all of their losses from Friday. Interestingly, the Nifty Bank has closed just two points below last Thursday's close.
Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities said that the Nifty Bank index has formed a morning star pattern on the daily chart and also closed marginally above its 50-DEMA. He said that a close above Monday's high of 44,610 will mark the return of the bulls on the Nifty Bank index.
However, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi believes that the bulls will return in the Nifty Bank only once it crosses 45,000 on the upside and the current move appears to be just a pullback. He expects 44,000 to act as a support on the downside, below which the index can see fresh selling pressure.
There is no stopping Atul Auto at the moment. The stock gained another 15 percent on Monday, extending its gaining streak for the sixth day in a row. With Monday's move, the stock has gained over 80 percent so far in 2023, 45 percent of which has come from August 14.
Shares have been surging since the news of investor Vijay Kedia increasing his stake in the company surfaced. In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on Monday, Kedia said that he invested in the stock due to the EV theme and that will play out for the stock going forward. You can watch the entire conversation here.
What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?
Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh long positions on Monday, meaning an increase in both price and Open Interest:
|Stock
|Price Change
|OI Change
|NMDC
|2.52%
|17.66%
|PI Industries
|0.10%
|13.95%
|Apollo Hospitals
|0.88%
|12.40%
|UltraTech
|0.61%
|12.18%
|Aurobindo Pharma
|0.24%
|10.70%
Here are the stocks that added fresh short positions on Monday, meaning a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:
|Stock
|Price Change
|OI Change
|Balkrishna Industries
|-0.35%
|19.36%
|Dabur
|-0.79%
|8.62%
|SBI Life
|-0.18%
|7.18%
|Mphasis
|-2.62%
|6.84%
|TCS
|-0.20%
|4.16%
Lets take a look at the stocks that saw short covering on Monday, meaning an increase in price but decrease in open interest:
|Stock
|Price Change
|OI Change
|Aditya Birla Capital
|0.75%
|-20.36%
|GNFC
|3.53%
|-20.17%
|Siemens
|1.51%
|-16.88%
|Atul
|0.47%
|-16.39%
|Oracle Financial
|1.05%
|-15.64%
These stocks saw unwinding of long positions on Monday, meaning a decrease in both price and Open Interest:
|Stock
|Price Change
|OI Change
|Coforge
|-1.35%
|-20.45%
|Wipro
|-0.13%
|-14.02%
|Tata Communications
|-1.15%
|-13.34%
|Delta Corp
|-0.78%
|-11.14%
|Hindalco
|-0.68%
|-10.75%
Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Tuesday's trading session:
Foreign investors remained net sellers in the cash market on Monday, while domestic institutions continued to buy.
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities said that the Nifty 50 has formed a double bottom near key support levels indicating a pullback from current levels. "For day traders, the positive sentiment may continue as long as the index holds above 19,220," he said. Chouhan expects the pullback rally to last till 19,400 - 19,450.
19,260 will be a key support level for the Nifty 50, below which initiation of fresh shorts can drag the index down to 19,000, said SAMCO's Ramani. For fresh momentum, he wants the Nifty 50 to break above the 19,500 mark, where the maximum call Open Interest is placed.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tiger Global exits Zomato, sells entire shareholding for Rs 1,124 crore
Aug 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Reliance AGM 2023 Highlights | JioAirFiber launch on September 19, Mukesh Ambani outlines Jio's mega AI push
Aug 28, 2023 IST1 Min Read
Reliance AGM unveils Ambani's pledge for enhanced value creation | Experts evaluate
Aug 28, 2023 IST3 Min Read